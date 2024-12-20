Former Tottenham star argues with fan over move for undeniable Timo Werner upgrade

Jamie O’Hara has named the player he thinks would be a big upgrade over under-fire attacker Timo Werner, although not everyone agrees with the former Tottenham midfielder.

Werner has failed to make a significant impact in north London as he plays in his second campaign on loan at Spurs with a view to a permanent switch at the end of the season.

That potential £8.5million move now looks completely dead in the water after Werner was publically criticised by Postecoglou for his display at Rangers in the Europa League, while the German was missing altogether from the Tottenham squad for the Carabao Cup win over Manchester United – although it’s been reported he is currently sidelined with an illness.

But with Werner seemingly having no long-term future at the club, O’Hara has urged his old club to move for Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward recently fell out of favour with new Old Trafford boss Ruben Amorim.

Rashford has already revealed that he is looking for a new challenge and O’Hara thinks he would be a major upgrade over the largely inaffective Werner.

The former Tottenham man wrote on X: “Would you take Marcus Rashford at Spurs? At his best, he is a top player.”

One fan was not in agreement though, replying: “You’ve lost the plot Jamie. Why should we look at players who can’t make a success of themselves, we’ve had 2 many of them!”

O’Hara, however, was having none of it as he explained his point further, adding: “A hungry Rashford with a point to prove is a big step up from Timo Werner”.

Rashford urged to move abroad

O’Hara may not get his wish, however, with Man Utd legend Roy Keane urging the frontman to leave the Premier League behind and move abroad instead.

On the Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, presented by Sky Bet, Keane responded to Rashford’s interview with Henry Winter that revealed he was considering quitting Old Trafford. The Irishman said: “I don’t actually mind what he said, although it’s a bit long, but it’s spot on.

“Sometimes a deal just works for everybody it’s been going on for a year or two now, there’s obviously a bit of talent there and he’s been at the club since he was a kid.

“A change would probably do him a world of good, for him and his team and family to go abroad.

“My only warning for players like that he [ Marcus Rashford ] has all those traits as a footballer. If you lose that hunger, it’s hard to get it back.

“We know that for great players, it’s nothing to do with money it’s about the next challenge, and your pride.

“Marcus seems to have lost his way, and he’s lost his hunger. We’ve mentioned watches and all the stuff off the field, and if he’s a bit distracted by that, it might be hard to get it back.

“He might get it back with a change of club and scenery, but I don’t think he’ll get the hunger back at United. Some lads go to other clubs from United and they’ll do well, and people will say [we shouldn’t have sold him].

“They’re only doing alright because that club is a better fit for them’. I’m not saying that Jadon Sancho should come back to United maybe Chelsea is a better fit for him, he likes being in London, whatever it may be.”

IN FOCUS – Rashford’s downfall since his explosive 2022/23 by numbers