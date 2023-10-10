Former Tottenham man says Postecoglou must make two key signings to win the Premier League title

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel thinks Spurs should sign a new striker if they want to lift the Premier League title this season.

The London club parted ways with their record scorer Harry Kane in the summer, but have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and sit joint-top of the table with Arsenal.

Freidel also thinks that Ange Postecoglou should bring in a new centre-back to provide cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who are ‘performing really well.’

As cited by Football.London, Freidel said: “I think they still need a couple more goals from someone else up front.

“If they can start getting that out of Richarlison then they already have it in the squad. But when you get to the Christmas period and the FA Cup starts, and you have a lot of tricky games with regards to recovery, sometimes you won’t be at your very best and you just need a goal scorer.

“When you look back at the great teams of the past, they all had a player like that to drag them through those tough matches. Son is scoring, which is great for them, but I think they need someone else up front.

“Then, if you’re thinking about squad depth and rotation, possibly another centre-back. Van de Ven and Romero are performing really well, but if an injury happens, you’re going to need someone who is almost as good.”

READ MORE: Sources: Tottenham considering move for Roma chief as hunt for Paratici successor accelerates

Tottenham told to sign new striker, centre-back

Tottenham have a number of striker targets on their radar and reports suggest that they are expected to sign one in January.

Postecoglou is thought to be an admirer of Brentford’s Ivan Toney, for example, but another player on their shortlist is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

Gimenez has started the current season how he ended the last campaign by being prolific in front of goal, with 12 goals and two assists in nine games in all competitions so far.

He is expected to leave Feyenoord in January and Tottenham, along with Arsenal, are thought to hold a firm interest in signing him. He is valued at approximately £43m by the Dutch giants.

Postecoglou is also looking at bringing in a new centre-back, which will be music to the ears of Friedel. The manager’s top target is thought to be Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson. He could be brought in as a replacement for Eric Dier, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs for some time.

With that in mind, it seems Freidel could get his wish with Tottenham evidently keen to bring in a new striker and centre-back in January. Whether or not this will be enough to help them win the Premier League title, however, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer now completely ‘unfeasible’ after Postecoglou decision that hasn’t actually paid off yet