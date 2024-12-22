Tottenham are reportedly weighing up a £20million move for a top Championship goalkeeper following Fraser Forster’s blunders in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and Guglielmo Vicario’s long-term injury.

Forster had been in impressive form since replacing Vicario as No.1 in north London after the Italian suffered a broken foot in the 4-1 win at Manchester City in November.

However, he made two horrendous mistakes with his feet trying to play out from the back to gift Manchester United a route back into a game they were 3-0 behind in midway through the second-half. Thankfully for Tottenham they still managed to get through to the last four but there has been plenty of scrutiny on Forster since.

In some ways that’s unfair, given that the 36-year-old has never been a keeper who is comfortable playing out but continues to be asked to do so by Ange Postecoglou’s high-risk philosophy.

But with all that taken into account, the Daily Mirror reports that Burnley star James Trafford has once again emerged as a January target for Spurs.

The report states that Postecoglou has been given the green light to sign a keeper from the EFL and that Trafford is ahead of Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Sheffield Wednesday rookie Pierce Charles on Spurs’ wish-list.

Premier League rivals Newcastle failed in their efforts to sign Trafford last summer following Burnley’s relegation, while the stopper is currently playing a key role for Scott Parker’s as they boast the meanest defence in England’s second tier.

Trafford has made almost 50 appearances for the Clarets since signing from Manchester City for a fee that could end up reaching £19million in the summer of 2023.

Trafford move a no-brainer for Tottenham

Getting Trafford on board could turn out to be a real coup for Tottenham and makes sense on a number of different levels.

The former England Under-21 stopper has been on the fringes of the senior national team and, at just 22 years of age, is expected to be a Three Lions squad regular for years to come.

Playing back in the Premier League at the earliest possible date would certainly boost those chances, especially with new coach Thomas Tuchel taking over in the new year.

At 6ft 6in, Trafford is certainly an imposing presence but, unlike Forster, he is more confident playing out from the back having done so under Vincent Kompany last season. He also has a good passing range and appears a good fit for Tottenham.

In the continued absence of Vicario, Forster, who be out of contract next summer, will continue in goal for Sunday’s daunting clash with league leaders Liverpool in north London.

However, Postecoglou has backed the veteran stopper to bounce back and return to his best against Arne Slot’s men after reflecting on his errors against United.

Speaking after that contest, Postecoglou said: “He’s disappointed as well, because he was outstanding for us. He didn’t have a lot to do before then. And even the first half, I thought he was really good with his feet.

“The first one probably affected his confidence a little bit. He lost a bit of belief, and that second one just compounded it. But he’s a big boy and is another one that’s stood up for us big-time in this period. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko is attracting interest from Tottenham and Chelsea and a race for his signature could take place in 2025, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Slovakian international thrived under now-Liverpool boss Arne Slot and has continued his excellent form this season, catching the attention of several top clubs.

Hancko, 27, is ready to test himself in an elite league and is open to leaving Feyenoord if the right opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, Jamie O’Hara has named wantaway Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as the player he thinks would be a big upgrade over under-fire attacker Timo Werner, although not everyone agrees with the former Tottenham midfielder.

