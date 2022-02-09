The agent of AC Milan star Franck Kessie has reportedly pointed the midfielder towards Tottenham interest amid Barcelona dropping out of the transfer race.

The Ivory Coast international’s future remains uncertain as he entered the final six months of his contract. Reports initially claimed that Spurs boss Antonio Conte eyed a cut-price raid for him in January, but a deal never materialised.

Instead, Conte brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. Nevertheless, Kessie does not look likely to renew his deal in Milan at this stage.

Indeed, Milan have offered him €5million (£4.2million) per season – more than double his current salary. However, he wants to earn more than that figure.

As such, he is heading towards free agency, when he will have the pick of his transfer suitors.

As well as Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United all reportedly have interest in Kessie.

While the 25-year-old could yet extend his deal Rossoneri deal, Milan Live claims that the player’s agent, George Atangana, is angling his client to move out of Italy.

Indeed, Kessie’s representatives will earn more from their client signing a deal abroad than they will from him extending his association with Milan.

Kessie initially made his name after rising through the ranks at Atalanta. But after a two-year loan with Milan, he moved there permanently in 2019.

And since then, he has gained more attention across the European stage. That interest has reached a peak now there is the proposition of signing him on a free transfer.

This season, Kessie has played 17 Serie A games, chipping in with five goals.

He also played five of Milan’s six Champions League games in their unsuccessful group stage campaign.

Barcelona out of Kessie race

Barcelona also held initial interest in a deal for Kessie at the end of the season.

According to Sport, though, the La Liga club have now dropped out of the race.

The Blaugrana feel Kessie and his agent’s wage demands are ‘exorbitant’, especially given Barcelona’s current financial troubles.

What’s more, Kessie would only reportedly have a rotational role in Xavi’s team.

Barcelona’s current options include the likes of Frenkie de Jong and youngsters Pedri and Gavi.

For now, Kessie’s main aim will be to try to help Milan to the Serie A title. They sit third in the table after 24 games to go.