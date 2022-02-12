Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici is prioritising a free transfer for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte wasted no time reshaping his squad in his first transfer window at the club. While he signed two new players in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, he focused heavily on player exits.

And after letting four first-team players leave on a mix of loan and permanent deals, Conte labelled his team more “complete”.

As such, while Bentancur and Kulusevski settle in at Tottenham, the focus is slowly turning to the summer transfer window.

Reports have claimed that Ivory Coast international midfielder Kessie is a firm transfer target. He is into the final six months of his Milan contract but looks highly unlikely to stay at the club.

Tottenham had links with a move for Kessie ahead of the January transfer window. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also in the race.

Further reports have claimed that Liverpool are pondering a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

As a result, Sport has claimed that Tottenham transfer chief Paratici is now prioritising a move for Kessie.

While Conte admires the midfielder, Paratici also tried to sign him when in charge of Juventus’ football operations.

Indeed, the Spanish source claims that Paratici ‘knows Kessie very well’ and has not lost interest.

The player is currently free to talk to Tottenham and other clubs outside of Italy due to his contractual situation.

He is likely to leave Milan as a free agent and therefore his wages would prove the only major potential stumbling block.

Milan have struggled to match Kessie’s demands. Despite offering to double his salary, the player reportedly wants over €5million (£4.2million) per season. Sport claims that he will go to the ‘highest bidder’.

Kessie would complicate Conte, Tottenham decisions

Should Tottenham sign Kessie, Conte would have decisions to make in midfield during the summer.

He has already added Bentancur to his midfield in a permanent deal. Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele left for a loan spell back at Lyon in January.

Giovani Lo Celso, a third midfielder, also departed Tottenham for a loan move at Villarreal.

As such, Conte already has summer decisions to make on their futures and adding Kessie to his ranks would provide another twist.