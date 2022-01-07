Tottenham must act fast if they are to secure the signing of Franck Kessie after Real Madrid began to mobilise, per a report.

Tottenham have seemingly made no secret of their desire to land AC Milan enforcer Franck Kessie. The Ivory Coast midfielder, 25, has developed into an all-round top performer with very few weaknesses in his game at the San Siro.

Tottenham and to a lesser extent Liverpool and Manchester United have drawn links with Kessie.

Aiding their transfer hopes is the fact Kessie is out of contract next summer. As such, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs this month.

Reports from the Italian press earlier this week stated Tottenham had lodged a swap proposal that would see Tanguy Ndombele move the other way. Spurs’ record signing has never settled in north London, though Milan were stated to be unwilling to take Ndombele on board.

They retain hope of convincing Kessie to pen fresh terms. If that quest fails, they do not want to deprive themselves of Kessie for the final six months of his contract while chasing the Serie A crown.

Spanish heavyweights join Kessie sweepstakes

Signing an agreement with an overseas club therefore appears the most likely outcome. However, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Kessie may be LaLiga-bound.

They report Kessie is now a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. But of the two, it is Real that are ramping up proceedings.

Spurs transfer and contract news Isco to be offered to Spurs, Conte wants to hold onto Lloris and Ndombele could link up with Jose once again.

The article notes Kessie’s suitability for the Los Blancos midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos both well beyond 30.

Accordingly, Real president, Florentino Perez, has reportedly ‘sent representatives from Madrid to Italy to negotiate.’

If Tottenham are serious about landing the Ivorian, they now have Real Madrid to contend with.

Newcastle set to miss out on Aaron Ramsey, with midfielder on the verge of a London return

Conte confirms bitter Tottenham injury blow

Meanwhile, Conte confirmed when he expects Son Heung-min to return from an injury he picked up in the EFL Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Tottenham are entering a crucial period in their season in the coming weeks. They play Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday before squaring off against Chelsea in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. Spurs will then face Arsenal, Leicester and Chelsea in an eight-day span in the league before domestic football gives way to the international break.

However, speaking in his press conference on Friday, Conte confirmed he will likely be without South Korean forward Son for all five matches. The last of that quintet takes place on January 23, meaning Son is facing around a fortnight on the sidelines.

Via Football London, Conte said: “It was a strange situation. Against Chelsea I made two substitutions together, Lucas Moura and Son. Not for injury, their sub, but to try to give them 15 minutes of rest.

“The day after Son felt a bit of pain in his muscle, in his leg and he had a scan. Now we have to make the right evaluations from the doctors. He’s an injury.

“I don’t know but probably they could stay without training session until the end of this cycle, before the international break.”

READ MORE: Conte plots Chelsea repeat, as Tottenham mull new raid with first deal dismissed