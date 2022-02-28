An Arsenal offer has ‘not convinced’ impending free agent Franck Kessie, though the Tottenham target may not be joining Antonio Conte in north London either, claims a report.

The 25-year-old Ivorian looks odds-on to leave AC Milan as a free agent in the summer. Kessie has five months left on his contract and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on his situation last week.

Romano tweeted Kessie is ‘still not accepting’ an AC contract offer worth ‘€6.5m net’ (approximately £105,000-per-week). It’s looking increasingly likely Milan’s gamble to retain Kessie into his final year will not pay off with a free agent exit now looming.

The combative midfielder has developed into a top notch performer at the San Siro in recent seasons. Whichever club signs him next will be landing a capable and dependable asset.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport have provided an update on Kessie’s future. In doing so, they claimed ‘offers’ from Arsenal and Everton were made to Kessie’s representatives. However, the player was left unconvinced.

Liverpool and Tottenham have also drawn links with Kessie. He would appear to be an ideal fit for what Jurgen Klopp and Antonio demand from their midfield options.

Kessie to Barcelona ramping up

However, despite recently claiming Barcelona had ‘discarded’ their interest in Kessie, their latest report states a move to Spain is ‘gaining strength’.

Kessie reportedly wants his future determined ‘as soon as possible’. The thought of joining Barca has ‘seduced’ him and a deal is seemingly gaining traction.

Hojbjerg asking price set by Spurs interesting a few Premier League clubs Tottenham have set a price of £25m for Hojbjerg this summer with Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma potentially interested

Precisely how far down the line a move is isn’t hinted at in the piece. Yet a Barca capture would make sense given their financial woes have prompted a different approach to the transfer market in recent windows.

The club have mainly signed free agents and unsettled stars facing uncertain futures with their current employer. The most notable example regarded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

They’re reportedly also on the hunt for an unsettled Man Utd defender, and it now appears Kessie could be Barcelona-bound too.

Conte pressuring Levy into Ligue 1 transfer

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has turned up the heat on Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy after insisting Newcastle target Sven Botman is signed in the summer, per a report.

Full-back Ben Davies has continued to operate at left centre-back at Spurs, and the Daily Star report improving that position is now an ‘absolute priority’ for the summer.

To do just that, the newspaper claim Tottenham have joined the race to sign Lille’s Sven Botman.

The left-footed Dutchman, 22, is seemingly a perfect fit for Conte’s requirements. Accordingly, Conte is now ‘demanding’ Tottenham land the defender.

The Star state that is now ‘cranking up the pressure’ on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to provide his manager with the right tools. A £30m transfer fee is cited as being required to seal a deal, but competition is expected from Newcastle.

Newcastle chief Amanda Staveley recently revealed Botman was ‘desperate’ to join Newcastle last month. Given the Saudi-backed club’s financial might, the pressure is on Tottenham to bid high. Newcastle are expected to reignite their interest if their Premier League status is retained.

READ MORE: ‘That’s it’ – Key factor named that would almost guarantee agonising Harry Kane decision on Tottenham future