Liverpool could haunt Tottenham in the transfer market once more after a report revealed they’re in the mix to sign top Fabio Paratici target Franck Kessie.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz had long been on the radar of Liverpool. However, it has since been reported that the Reds had initially planned to make their move for the former FC Porto winger in the summer.

It was January interest from Man Utd and Tottenham that sprung Liverpool into action. And in just a matter of days, Diaz had arrived at Anfield for an initial £37.5m.

Tottenham did manage to land Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. However, they are expected to be just the tip of the iceberg for Antonio Conte.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Sport recently stated Spurs chief Fabio Paratici was prioritising a move for Franck Kessie in the summer.

The Ivorian has developed into a top class operator at the San Siro, and has developed a penchant for goalscoring from central midfield.

Kessie on the move – but where?

Kessie has played a key role in helping AC to reach the summit of Serie A at present. The Rossoneri currently hold a one-point lead over bitter rivals Inter.

Kessie is out of contract in the summer, and as yet, has shown no willingness to pen fresh terms. That sentiment is backed up in the latest offering from Italian outlet la Repubblica (as cited by MilanNews).

When questioning whether Kessie will sign a new deal, the publication state Kessie is ‘hardly likely to do so’.

But given his stellar showings in recent years, the list of suitors is beginning to swell. Indeed, it’s noted Inter, Barcelona and PSG are in the frame, along with Newcastle and Liverpool from England.

Kessie had drawn tentative links with the Reds throughout January. They mainly stemmed from the fact Kessie is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Further details on the scale of Liverpool’s interest is not stated. However, Sport Witness present the case for English pair.

Newcastle would likely be willing to offer the highest wages and sign-on bonus. Their spending could skyrocket in the summer if safe in the knowledge their Premier League status has been secured. The prospect of partnering Kessie with Bruno Guimaraes is an exciting one.

But it is Liverpool that would have the most to offer from a sporting perspective.

Kessie’s all-action and combative style would seemingly mesh well with what Jurgen Klopp demands from his midfielders. Additionally, the Reds regularly challenge for major honours, and will be in the Champions League.

All that combines to ensure Tottenham’s pursuit of Kessie won’t be straightforward.

Conte pull could land elite Serie A defender

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking like favourites to sign Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij, claims a report.

The 29-year-old’s contract will enter it’s last 12 months this summer and there have been no sign of a new deal in Milan.

Sport Witness, who cited reports in Italy, claimed that contract talks were at a “standstill” last month. And the latest news from Italy suggests that is still the case.

FcInterNews, via Sport Witness, report that Der Vrij’s renewal has been on “standby for some time” and is “certainly not among the first on the agenda” of Inter officials.

With that being the case then De Vrij’s agent Mino Raiola has been drumming up interest in the defender. And that is where Spurs come in, because the “most convincing” so far has come from London and “precisely from Tottenham”.

De Vrij worked with Conte together last term as Inter ended their 11-year wait for a Serie A crown. And De Vrij made 32 appearances on the way to the Scudetto win. The pair are believed to enjoy a good relationship.

