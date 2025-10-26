Thomas Frank is reportedly ready to move on from Dominic Solanke - but in what direction?

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is swiftly falling down in the estimations of head coach Thomas Frank, according to a report – but as shouts for a January intervention are raised, the timing could be perfect for an alternative solution.

Solanke is currently unavailable for Frank due to an ankle injury that required surgery around a month ago. It hasn’t helped his chances of asserting himself in Tottenham’s new era under Frank, after scoring 16 goals in his debut season last time out under Ange Postecoglou.

But it seems that even if Solanke wasn’t injured, he wouldn’t be one of Frank’s preferred options in the Tottenham attack.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Frank ‘has been unimpressed’ by Solanke and ‘may look to replace’ him in the January transfer window.

It would be a hammer blow for Solanke, who previously played for big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool without being able to make an impression.

He got his career back on track with Bournemouth, eventually earning his move to Spurs last summer on the back of a 77-goal spell with the Cherries.

Aged 26 at the time of his transfer – he’s now 28 – this was supposed to be Solanke’s chance to show the level he belongs at. But if these rumours are true, it might be taken away from him.

Not only does Solanke face a wait to return to the pitch, he will now do so knowing he’s fighting for his future at the club.

The report has claimed that ‘in an ideal world, Tottenham would bring in a striker when the window reopens’. However, the January transfer window could be a difficult one to get what they want from.

Yet that doesn’t necessarily offer Solanke any more assurances. Indeed, Spurs have a potential answer lying in waiting for the striker berth: Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani set for first Spurs start?

Something of a surprise signing on deadline day on loan from Paris Saint-Germain – after scoring 10 goals over the second half of last season on loan at Juventus – Kolo Muani was identified as someone who could offer a new element to the Spurs attack.

Due to injury issues of his own, he hasn’t been able to get going either, but gave some promising glimpses in the goalless draw with Monaco in midweek over a 20-minute cameo (his longest appearance for Spurs yet).

Subsequently, some fans have been calling for Kolo Muani to be granted his first start when Tottenham return to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday afternoon, in the 4:30pm kick-off.

And if Frank really is ready to move on from Solanke in the long term, what better chance for Spurs to see if they already have his replacement on their hands?

If fit enough, Kolo Muani could now have a run of games to make his case for a place in the team – and show Spurs whether or not he’d be worth keeping on a permanent basis.

There’s no obligation for Spurs to buy Kolo Muani at the end of his spell, but if he impresses, it’s likely they’ll want to sit down with PSG to assess their options.

Even then, that might not be enough depth in the striker department to satisfy Frank (with rumours of a return for Harry Kane not going away anytime soon, despite the club’s all-time top scorer being happy at Bayern Munich).

But from a personal perspective, Kolo Muani can only focus on his own form. And today could be the day for him to kickstart his Spurs ascent.

