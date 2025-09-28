Tottenham Hotspur fans have been critical of Thomas Frank’s attacking set-up and some of his tactical decisions following the 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday, while TEAMtalk assesses why it will take until January to fix those issues.

The home side needed a late Joao Palhinha strike to salvage a point against a Wolves side that had lost every Premier League outing so far this season and deserved a draw from the contest at the very least.

Having looked bright in the first half and caused the visitors plenty of issues, particularly from the wide areas, Tottenham lost their way in the second period and hardly troubled the bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

And, speaking during and after the game, it’s fair to say that some Spurs supporters are not happy with what they are seeing from Frank’s side in the final third.

SloGeorge wrote on Reddit: “Kudus is a machine. Such an exciting player. I like Spurs more with Simons as a 10 but I understand Frank’s concerns with the lack of physicality in the frontline if he moves him in the middle.”

FaustRPeggi also stated: “I’ve watched maybe three Spurs games this year, and I’m yet to see any attempt to instill a cogent attacking stucture into this team. All I’ve seen is the platforming of individual attackers, and that doesn’t work for a big six club. They face disciplined mid-block teams with counter-attacking threat every week, and they’re not going to be beaten by cross volume and set pieces.”

The user then added: “I’m going to need to see some of the “incredible squad depth – three players for every attacking position” that every commentator has told me Spurs have. Outside of Kudus their ability to build from back to front is not there at all. Bergvall’s a really talented player but he goes missing in the league all the time.”

civilthroaway also wrote: “Frank needs to find a way to get the ball in Xavi’s feet in the final third (other than booting in a cross or corner). Spurs just let Wolves get this momentum now they can’t get control of the game.”

SurfAndTurfEnjoyer then called out Frank for bringing on Brenan Johnson and moving Mohammed Kudus out of position, stating: “To move Kudus out of position for Johnson is fraudulent.”

The user also added: “We were really spoiled with Kane and prime Son. Hope Solanke and RKM recover already.”

airz23s_coffee also said: “Desperate for Xavi to start clicking with the attackers. He’s made me feel things every game he’s played.”

Why January can fix Tottenham issues

It’s very clear that the club made a big error in failing to replace legendary skipper Son Heung-min when it comes to the left-wing position.

Xavi Simons is still finding his feet but will arguably be the club’s regular No.10 in the near future, especially with James Maddison out for what is likely to be the whole season.

He has not been as effective playing off the left flank, but is asked to do a job there mostly due to Frank’s other options not being very good.

Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel have all failed to make the position their own, meaning Tottenham will have to hit the market again in January and fix that issue.

There are options in that regard, although Manchester City’s Savinho is no longer one of them as he closes in on a new Etihad deal, while there are there January factors at play when it comes to helping Frank.

The return of Dejan Kulusevski will also give the club, and Frank, a massive lift, giving the Spurs boss an outstanding creative option that should then take some heat off Simons.

The Dutchman has so far attracted double teams when it comes to trying to weave his magic, but if Kulusevski and Kudus are on the same pitch then more space should open up and improve productivity in the final third for Tottenham.

At least Frank has improved one aspect that was sorely lacking under Ange Postecoglou, more solid defensive shape.

Building from the back is an old adage, but Frank has already admitted that he wanted to stabilise the team and that the attacking play might suffer as a result.

And, while that has been the case, the Spurs boss is working on getting more fluidity in that final third and, given how Brentford eventually flourished as a attacking unit, the hope is that will come sooner rather than later – although January could well be key.

