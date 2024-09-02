A deal is in place for Johnny Cardoso to join Tottenham next summer

The full details have emerged on Tottenham’s potential future capture of Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso following his involvement in Giovani Lo Celso’s return to the LaLiga club on deadline day.

Lo Celso signed a three-year deal to return to Betis on Friday for a bargain fee of €5million after the Argentine failed to convince Ange Postecoglou is he was worthy regular spot on the bench at the very best.

However, part of that deal saw Tottenham also have a special clause inserted to sign USA international Johnny Cardoso, who is regarded as one of Los Verdiblancos’ highest-value players.

Cardoso joined Betis from Internacional in January in a deal worth £5m (€6m, $6.6m) and, during his time in LaLiga, the defensive midfield pivot has shown himself to be a strong addition to the side.

And now the details have been revealed over the future clause Tottenham have in place for the talented 22-year-old.

Reports from Spain claim that the clause is worth in the region of £21-25m (€25-30m, $27-33m), so Betis would have to accept this amount if Tottenham opt to take up their option. Furthermore, the clause is activated next summer but cannot go beyond September 2025, by which time it becomes redundant.

Cardoso tipped to be big hit at Tottenham

If Cardoso does indeed complete a switch to north London, European football expert Andy Brassell is convinced that Spurs will have done an excellent piece of business.

Speaking about Lo Celso’s return to Betis, Brassell described Cardoso as a player perfect for English football who could take his place in Tottenham’s midfield for years to come.

He said: “The interesting thing is this [Lo Celso’s move] might help Tottenham negotiate an option, it seems, for Johnny Cardoso.

“Quite an interesting backstory, so he was born in the US to Brazilian parents but he moved back to Brazil when he was three or four months old. To all intents and purposes, he is a Brazilian player, he’s come through the system there before going over to Betis.

“Very popular, very energetic, you can imagine Cardoso working really well in the Premier League because he loves a tackle, he loves to get stuck in, so you can imagine him protecting that Tottenham defence going forward.”

Adding Cardoso to the mix next summer would certainly give Ange Postecoglou another young option to call on his engine room, after the club brought in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall over the summer.

Both Gray and Bergvall are yet to make their first starts in the Premier League for Spurs, but it’s a matter of when and not if that happens after the duo made such an impression during pre-season.

Tottenham are back in action on September 15 after the international break when they have the small matter of the first north London derby of the season at home to Arsenal.