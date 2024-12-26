Full truth in stunning Rashford to Tottenham transfer emerges, with Man Utd star cited as Richarlison replacement

Tottenham aim to strengthen their attack in the upcoming January transfer window and a report has shed light on whether Manchester United outcast, Marcus Rashford, will wind up in north London.

Spurs have struggled in the Premier League this term, though have advanced to the semi-finals of the League Cup and are among the favourites to lift the Europa League. Winning that latter competition would provide passage into next season’s Champions League, thus ruling their lowly league position largely irrelevant.

To help Ange Postecoglou ensure the second half of the season is better than the first, Tottenham are on the hunt for new signings in January.

An addition to the club’s injury-ravaged backline is expected and a fresh update from The Athletic reported as such. However, it’s also claimed Spurs will look to strengthen in the final third.

Tottenham reporter Jay Harris wrote: ‘[Spurs] will look out for opportunities to improve their attacking options.

‘They are over-reliant on Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson to start every game, while Postecoglou has made his feelings about Timo Werner’s effectiveness clear.’

Marcus Rashford – who has been transfer-listed by Man Utd at a price point in the £50m-£60m range – has been linked.

Rashford favours the left wing role, though can also play up top and provide cover for Solanke if required. That is the role Richarlison is supposed to be filling, though the Brazilian continues to struggle with injuries and hasn’t lived up to expectations when on the field anyway.

Harris listed Richarlison as one of the players Tottenham would be willing to sell. However, irrespective of whether Richarlison does depart, it doesn’t sound like Rashford is heading to Tottenham.

Harris explained: ‘It is an easy link to make but, reading between the lines, any potential move for Rashford feels unlikely.

‘He turned 27 in October and Spurs have focused on signing players under the age of 23 since Postecoglou was appointed.

‘Rashford prefers to play on the left wing, which is where captain Son, Werner and Wilson Odobert operate. The England international’s £325,000 a week wages would be a stumbling block, too.

‘The smarter option would be to sign a backup to Solanke – Richarlison’s struggles for form and fitness show he cannot be relied upon to the extent Postecoglou needs and would like.’

Loan expected for Rashford, as brand new suitor emerges

Providing an update of his own, trusted reporter David Ornstein suggested the likeliest outcome if Rashford leaves Man Utd next month is a six-month loan agreement.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Amorim says he expects certain standards from all players on and off the pitch, which it would appear Rashford is not meeting at present.

‘That opens the door to a possible winter departure, depending on various factors. Most importantly, United and Rashford will need to want that. Indications are they would at least be willing to discuss it. Then, vitally, is there a market?

‘Considering he is currently not playing and earns an extremely high wage, it is hard to envisage a January sale; that would more likely materialise in the summer.

‘What might be more sensible is a loan. It would give him the chance to get back on track and rebuild his value before the issue is revisited post-season.

‘Taking Rashford on a temporary basis should also avoid whoever gets him having to cover the whole of his salary.

‘United have previously benefited from similar arrangements in the cases of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe respectively.

‘There is no indication they are pursuing such a route yet, but it is one to watch in the weeks ahead.’

TEAMtalk understands Jose Mourinho is open to reuniting with Rashford at Fenerbahce. United’s willingness to sanction a loan and not hold out for a permanent transfer will be key to that transfer’s success.

Latest Tottenham news – Ben Godfrey, Randal Kolo Muani

In other news, Football Insider claim Tottenham are stepping up their pursuit of Atalanta defender, Ben Godfrey.

Spurs are determined to add to their depleted backline in January and the former Everton man can be signed on a six-month loan.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany revealed Tottenham are one of numerous sides looking into the loan signing of PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has the green light to leave and a switch to the Premier League is the expected outcome. Competition is coming from Man Utd and Liverpool, while The Evening Standard have tipped Arsenal to be offered the striker.

POLL: Which position is Tottenham’s biggest need?