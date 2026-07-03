Fully agreed Tottenham signing ‘100% OFF’ and alternative deal deemed ‘complicated’

Another source has confirmed an agreed Tottenham transfer is off because of other deals they’ve made, and light has been shed on what happens next.

Roberto De Zerbi is being rewarded handsomely for keeping Spurs in the top flight, with no fewer than SIX signings already made.

Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi are ticking the boxes for leadership and experience, and none of that trio cost a transfer fee to sign.

Elsewhere, a combined £237m has been put towards deals for Jan Paul van Hecke (£85m), Mateus Fernandes (£85m) and Sandro Tonali (£100m).

With the two biggest arrivals coming in central midfield, Tottenham now possess an abundance of options in that department of their squad.

Aside from the two new boys, De Zerbi can also call upon the services of Pape Sarr, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

As such, it’s understandable as to why on Thursday night, Tottenham abandoned plans to sign loanee, Joao Palhinha, outright.

The 30-year-old stood up tall during a difficult campaign in north London and scored the goal that ensured their Premier League survival on the final day.

An option to buy in the agreement worth €30m / £26m was present, and if activated, personal terms were already in place.

But while Fabrizio Romano insisted Palhinha wanted to re-join Spurs, the club have pulled the plug on the move after landing Tonali and Fernandes.

Both Romano and Ben Jacobs confirmed it’s game over for Palhinha at Spurs who’ll now return to Bayern Munich.

Subsequently, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has shed light on what happens next for the unlucky midfielder.

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What next for Joao Palhinha after Tottenham rejection

He wrote on X: ‘João Palhinha is set to return to FC Bayern for now. The Tottenham deal is now 100% off following the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

‘A possible move to Sporting is also complicated due to Bayern’s asking price. There are further interested clubs. Talks are ongoing.’

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Other midfielders coming under the spotlight are young pair, Gray and Bergvall.

Tottenham are thus far insisting neither player is for sale despite the big-money signings just made.

However, Newcastle clearly sense an opportunity for Gray after tabling a bid – that was turned down – on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Nottingham Forest believe a package worth £45m that also contains a sell-on clause could tempt Spurs into selling Bergvall, according to Sky Sports.

Bergvall has already informed Tottenham of his desire to leave to ensure he gets regular playing time, which barring a miracle, he won’t get at Spurs given the arrivals of Tonali and Fernandes.