Tottenham Hotspur are expected to have a significant impact on the January transfer window after the £100million cash injection from majority owners Enic, with TEAMtalk looking at where that money could be spent and also identifying the club’s No.1 transfer target.

Spurs had a strong end to the summer window after they splashed in excess of £50m to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig and also landed a loan coup in the shape of PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

While the latter has endured a frustrating start to life at Tottenham, having been limited to just one cameo appearance off the bench so far due to a dead leg suffered a training, Simons has started to show flashes of the quality that convinced Spurs to beat London rivals Chelsea to his signature.

And, with Thomas Frank’s men sitting third in the Premier League table and making an unbeaten start to their Champions League campaign, The Lewis Family have clearly looked to jump on that feel-good factor by investing a significant sum of money to help bolster the first-team squad in the new year.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has taken a look at where that money could be spent to help Frank going forward.

Jones told us: “Squad investment is a top priority and while every area is being explored in some shape or form, I think the attack is the area to look out for as the most interesting.”

In terms of a particular player who is on the club’s radar, Jones added: “We already know they like [Antoine] Semenyo and very soon they are going to have conversations that outline other potential targets.

“My personal feeling, based on what I’ve heard, is that they feel Semenyo might be too difficult for January. That doesn’t mean they won’t push for it but it does mean they might have other considerations too for the front line.

“It might even be that they sign a new centre forward – these are the sort of things they aim to address and decide.

“This month is key to getting lists together and they will whittle it down in time for the end of the year when they step things up. But the squad investment figures will be significant.”

Why Tottenham MUST make Semenyo statement signing

The Bournemouth attacker has made a spectacular start to the new season, notching six goals and three assists in just eight games so far.

However, that start means his price tag is only going one way, especially when you consider that the Cherries did not insert a release clause in the new five-year, £75,000-a-week deal he signed early in the summer.

Semenyo would likely double that salary figure if he did move to north London in January, however, with Frank a massive fan of what the Ghana attacker has to offer.

Indeed, the thought of having Semenyo in the troublesome left-wing spot for Tottenham, opposite his international teammate Mohammed Kudus would be a mouth-watering prospect.

As Jones explained above, trying to convince Bournemouth into the mid-season sale of arguably their best player would be tough, but Spurs have to try and make a statement that they mean business – both on and off the pitch after Daniel Levy’s exit.

It may well take an offer in excess of £80m (€92m / $107m) to get a deal done for Semenyo but the funds were there at the back end of the summer window, and this cash injection clearly means Frank will get the chance to make a significant addition or two to his squad in the new year.

Latest Tottenham news: Shock keeper move; prolific striker eyed

Tottenham are preparing to enter the market for another goalkeeper, TEAMtalk understands, with plans getting underway to identify potential targets ahead of the new year.

Elsewhere, Spurs are plotting a move for Porto goal machine Samu Aghehowa, with Thomas Frank thought to be keen to bring in more attacking depth amid Dominic Solanke’s injury woes, but he will command a huge transfer fee.

And finally, TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham have made enquiries about a potential transfer for a top African talent.

