Major Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Adam Wharton has reportedly come to a huge decision over his future, amid concrete interest from Thomas Frank’s men as well as Liverpool.

The talented Crystal Palace star has been heavily linked with a move to the Eagles’ rivals, with both Spurs and the Reds looking to reinforce their engine rooms ahead of the start of the 2025/26 season.

Wharton forced his way into England’s Euro 2024 squad after joining Palace but was frustrated by injuries last season, missing three months after a groin operation in November.

However, he remains a prized asset at Selhurst Park, along with sought-after duo Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, with Palace slapping a huge asking price of more than £80million (€92m / $108m) on the 21-year-old.

Wharton currently has more than four years left on his contract, leaving Palace in a strong position to negotiate a high exit fee. However, Blackburn are due a 15 per cent cut of profit over the £18m Palace paid up front for the former Ewood Park star if he does move on.

Tottenham‘s interest in Wharton stems from their lack of a dominant holding midfield player, a position that the Palace man could make his own in north London – if he can overcome his injury issues.

However, The Sun reports that the Three Lions star has decided to put any move on hold for another year out of loyalty to Palace, in news that will come as a blow to Thomas Frank’s hopes of securing his signature and push their interest elsewhere. Indeed, Spurs are also pursuing a move for Bayern Munich star Joao Palhinha.

The news will come as a massive relief for Palace, who could still lose Spurs targets Guehi and Eze over the course of the summer window.

Tottenham still pushing for Gibbs-White deal

Spurs, meanwhile, continue to push for a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, having triggered his £60m release more than a week ago now.

After being accused of an alleged illegal approach for the England star, a move for the 25-year-old currently remains in limbo. However, Tottenham remain confident that they will eventually get Gibbs-White on board.

Having featured for 45 minutes of Forest’s friendly against Monaco on Saturday, Gibbs-White was actually absent from their squad that travelled to Portugal in a move that initially fuelled rumours that a move to north London was moving closer.

However, it’s since emerged that he did not travel due to a personal matter involving his pregnant girlfriend.

Frank is keen to get Gibbs-White on board due to his ability to play in multiple different midfield roles, where he can feature as a box-to-box No.8 or slot in as a No.10.

His potential arrival would almost certainly raise doubts over the future of James Maddison, who is closing in a return to action after missing the end of last season with a knee ligament injury.

There are concerns that Maddison is too lightweight to take his place his Frank’s engine room, with the Dane making it very clear from the outset that he wants a much more aggressive Tottenham that was seen under Ange Postecoglou over the last two seasons.

