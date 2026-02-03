GAME OVER for big star at Tottenham who’s ‘going to leave’ this summer – top source

A trusted Argentine source claims that Cristian Romero will leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, just a day after the winter window shut and the Spurs skipper appeared to launch a scathing attack on the lack of squad depth and the medical department in north London.

Tottenham finished the January window with just Conor Gallagher and teenagers Souza and James Wilson added to a squad that is completely decimated by injuries and in serious danger of being dragged into the relegation dogfight.

Romero himself was forced off with illness at half-time of the 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, and while he was quick to praise his teammates after their second-half comeback, he also aimed a dig at the club in the process.

Writing on Instagram, Romero said: “I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available — unbelievable but true and disgraceful.”

It’s not the first time that the Argentine has criticised the club publicly, and his latest comments come as no great surprise at the same time as Real Madrid are once again being linked with making a move to bring him to LaLiga.

And now trusted Argentine reporter Gaston Edul of TyC Sports has doubled down on talk of Romero heading to Spain, with the 27-year-old having also come close to leaving for Atletico Madrid in 2025 before he eventually penned a new deal in north London.

Edul claims that Romero ‘will leave’ the club at the end of the season, while there was also reported interest late in the January window too.

Should the reports be accurate, and there’s nothing to suggest they are not, given that Edul reported on Atletico’s strong interest in Romero last summer, Spurs will demand a hefty sum for their skipper.

Recent reports suggested that Romero could leave for a fee in the region of €70million (£60.6m, $83m), but that seems on the low end for a player who still has four years left on his contract and is arguably at the peak of his powers.

For now, though, Romero needs to lead the club away from the threat of relegation and also into a Champions League last-16 tie next month in what will be a pivotal end to the campaign for the club and under-pressure boss Thomas Frank.

More Tottenham news: Akliouche signing hope; winger enquiries

Tottenham chose not to buckle on Monaco’s valuation of Maghnes Akliouche and could look to strike a better deal for him in the summer, but may ultimately regret that decision.

Elsewhere, Spurs made discreet enquiries over former Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel during the final days of the winter transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

