Tottenham are set to miss out on a reported winger target for Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have received a transfer blow, with a target reportedly on the verge of penning a lucrative new contract, potentially ending Thomas Frank’s hopes of his signing in 2026.

Frank’s side have got off to an excellent start this season and currently sit fifth in the Premier League – but the managee already has one eye on the January window.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Frank is keen to bolster his options in wide areas, and Vasco da Gama’s 19-year-old sensation Rayan has reportedly emerged as a target.

The Brazilian winger has made 90 appearances to date for the club, notching 20 goals in the process, and is continually improving. Reports suggest that he has a €40m (£35m / $46m) release clause in his contract.

However, according to journalist Lucas Pedrosa, Vasco da Gama are preparing to offer Rayan a big new contract, which will run until 2031.

Pedrosa claims the teenager could be about to receive a new deal worth €180,000 (£155,000 / $210,000) per month, which is huge by Brazilian football’s standards, especially for a youngster.

The contract would likely remove or at least increase Rayan’s release clause, which means Vasco de Gama will be in a much stronger negotiating position as interest ramps up.

Tottenham have bigger winger targets than Rayan – sources

While Rayan has been heavily linked with Tottenham, and Arsenal, too, TEAMtalk understands that Spurs are looking at winger targets with bigger profiles at the moment.

Frank will have the full backing of the club’s board in the upcoming transfer windows, and spectacular moves for the likes of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz have been talked up by sources.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed earlier this week that Spurs could make some of the biggest signings in their history in the coming windows, thanks to further investment from their owners.

“I really think Spurs will seek to make some of the biggest signings in their history. They have to be careful as part of that because there will be a chance that with new investment comes a new premium that you are asked to pay for talent,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“But if the likes of Rodrygo at Real Madrid or Yildiz at Juve become a genuine possibility in January or in the summer, then I think Spurs will put themselves in the picture.”

It is understood that another winger on Tottenham’s radar is Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, whose stunning form has attracted interest from all over Europe.

A move for Rayan therefore feels less likely, especially if he does sign a new contract with Vasco da Gama, as the latest reports suggest.

Meanwhile, new reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid star Rodrygo may be open to leaving the Bernabeu in the coming months.

He isn’t a regular starter under Xabi Alonso and as mentioned, Tottenham are one of his confirmed suitors.

In other news, Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has also been linked with a move to Spurs, and he views the potential switch as an ‘ideal next step’ for his career, per reports.

