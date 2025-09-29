Brentford will not entertain any offers for Nathan Collins in the January transfer window despite renewed interest expected to arise from Tottenham Hotspur, TEAMtalk understands.

We revealed on September 26 that a new centre-back has become a top priority for Spurs and the 24-year-old figures highly on their shortlist, having sparked interest in North London during the summer.

Thomas Frank is understood to be keen on a reunion with Collins, who featured in all 38 of the Bees’ Premier League fixtures under the now-Tottenham boss last season.

The Republic of Ireland international has established himself as a dependable performer and is seen as a vital figure for Brentford at a time of transition under new manager Keith Andrews.

The club have already been forced to deal with the departure of key players such as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in recent months and are determined to avoid further disruption.

While Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk remains on the radar of Tottenham and Manchester United as a longer-term target for 2026, as TEAMtalk revealed on September 21, insiders admit Collins is another name rivals are likely to keep close tabs on across the next two windows.

However, the message from within the club is clear that there will be no negotiations over the defender’s exit in January, forcing Spurs to look elsewhere.

Brentford send strong hands-off message to Tottenham

Andrews, who is just beginning his tenure in charge of Brentford, has been assured by the club’s board that Collins is off limits.

The 45-year-old is attempting to steer his squad clear of the relegation picture after a difficult start and last weekend’s victory over Manchester United has provided a crucial platform for momentum.

The Bees currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, four points clear of the bottom three, though that could change if West Ham get a result away at Everton under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo tonight.

TEAMtalk understands that protecting Collins is viewed internally at Brentford as vital to building on their win over Man Utd and their fight to stay in the top flight.

Meanwhile, there is more bad news for Tottenham’s transfer plans, with confirmed target Savinho reportedly penning fresh terms with Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday (September 29) that the Brazilian has ‘approved’ a new six-year contract at the Etihad.

Savinho was ready to join Tottenham over the summer and Frank’s side remained interested after having two offers rejected, but the winger has now committed his long-term future to the Cityzens.

In other news, reports suggest that former Spurs youngster Dennis Cirkin is hopeful of returning, with the club showing genuine interest in the Sunderland left-back.

Cirkin’s contract with Sunderland expires at the end of this season and he is set to put renewal talks on hold as he eyes a Tottenham return.

