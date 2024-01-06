Game over for Tottenham star after brutal Postecoglou put-down; exit agreed after compromise made

Ange Postecoglou has signalled the end is near for one of his Tottenham stars after a brutal put-down in his latest press conference, and a transfer to a European giant is partially agreed.

Tottenham’s primary goal this month is signing a readymade centre-half who can make an immediate impact. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have been Postecoglou’s go-to pairing since taking charge. However, Romero is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue and Van de Ven has only just recovered from a hamstring issue of his own.

The hamstring problems don’t end there, with the versatile Ben Davies suffering that type of injury during Tottenham’s 1-0 FA Cup Third Round victory over Burnley on Friday night.

Davies has been covering at left centre-back in Van de Ven’s absence. His primary partner while Romero was also missing had somewhat surprisingly been Emerson Royal.

The Brazilian is a right-back by trade, meaning Eric Dier – the last centre-half standing – had been overlooked.

Dier has made just four appearances this term despite the raft of injuries that have affected his teammates. Clearly, he is unfancied by his manager, with his inability to play a high line perhaps the main reason for his omissions.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs are open to cashing in this month while they still can.

A move to Bayern Munich to link up with former teammate Harry Kane is on the cards. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has approved the move due to his admiration of three specific aspects in Dier’s game.

However, given the news makeshift centre-half Davies has now suffered a hamstring injury, a reporter in Postecoglou’s press conference on Friday night understandably asked whether Dier’s potential exit had been torpedoed.

One reporter asked: “If Ben Davies is injured can you afford to lose Eric Dier this month?”

Postecoglou paused for a second and glared at the reporter before declaring: “Yes”.

Clearly, Dier and Postecoglou are not meant to be and the Spurs boss seems perfectly willing to sever ties with the defender, irrespective of how decimated his defensive options might be.

Fresh updates on Dier to Bayern

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Guardian and Sky Germany have all confirmed over the last 24 hours that Dier has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

Romano also clarified that the reason a move to Bayern did not come to pass last summer related to Dier’s insistence he receive a three-year contract running until 2026.

A fresh update from the journalist revealed “it looks different now”, thus suggesting Dier has compromised on that demand after saying yes to the German giant.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg provided further detail on the agreement, reporting the contract would run “at least until 2025”. The inference there is Dier would sign a one-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2025 that contains an option for an extra 12 months.

Romano noted Tottenham will command a fee before agreeing to a sale. Spurs also want to sign a centre-back of their own before Dier is allowed to leave. Personal terms have been agreed with Genoa’s Radu Dragusin and talks over the fee are underway.

Regarding the proposed fee for Dier, Plettenberg suggested it’ll be “less than €5m”.

