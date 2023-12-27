Game over for Tottenham trio as ruthless Daniel Levy tells major names to find new clubs

Tottenham have personally told three senior stars they can leave the club in the January transfer window, and only one of the three proposed exits will net Spurs a transfer fee, according to a report.

Spurs’ primary goal next month is the signing of a new centre-half. The north London club were prioritising a defensive addition even before news broke of Cristian Romero being sidelined for four-five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero, Micky van de Ven and Eric Dier are the only three senior and recognised centre-backs Ange Postecoglou can choose from. However, Dier, 29, is unfancied by the Australian.

Indeed, Postecoglou has generally selected Ben Davies as Romero’s partner in Van de Ven’s injury absence. When both Romero (suspension) and Van de Ven were missing back in late-November, the Spurs boss partnered Davies with Emerson Royal.

Clearly, Dier does not have a future under Postecoglou and his contract is due to expire at season’s end anyway.

Now, according to Football Insider, Dier is one of three major names Spurs have told to find new clubs next month. The others are Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

FI reveal ‘Tottenham have told senior trio Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Hugo Lloris that they can depart the club this January’.

Lloris has tumbled down the pecking order and no longer makes the matchday squads. Fraser Forster – who signed a new one-year extension earlier in December – now provides back-up to impressive new No 1 Guglielmo Vicario.

Hojbjerg, meanwhile, lacks the technical ability and mobility to cope in the tight spaces Spurs’ midfield operate in high up the pitch.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr have been the go-to tandem this season, with James Maddison given license to roam prior to his injury.

Lloris and Dier can leave for nothing; £20m required for Hojbjerg greenlight

Per FI, Tottenham are willing to let both Lloris and Dier go without collecting a transfer fee for either player.

That claim is surprising with regards to Dier who not so long ago was a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squads. It’s less surprising for Lloris who now aged 37, is very much in the late stages of his storied career.

On Hojbjerg, FI note the Denmark international will only be allowed to leave if Spurs’ £20m valuation is met.

Bissouma (Mali) and Sarr (Senegal) are both facing absences of over a month early next year while away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nonetheless, FI are adamant Hojbjerg is expendable and he – along with Lloris and Dier – have reportedly instructed their agents to sound out interest after Tottenham let them know they’re no longer required.

