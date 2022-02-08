Gareth Bale has already reached an agreement to return to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to a report detailing why the move has had to wait.

Bale is in the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid, where he remains an unpopular figure. His current club will be counting down the days until they can release him and his high wages.

Madrid have been hoping to offload Bale for a while after his decline in fortunes in recent years. They allowed him to spend last season back on loan at Tottenham, from whom they had signed him in 2013.

But no permanent move materialised after the loan spell. Bale has been back in Spain ever since. Reunited with Carlo Ancelotti, he made three appearances in August before a range of injury issues since.

It may not be long, though, until Bale is back at Tottenham. According to El Nacional, he has had an agreement in place with Spurs for a few months.

He opted against making a transfer in January so he can earn his full wages from what remains of his Madrid contract. Furthermore, by signing for his next club as a free agent, he can take a significant signing-on fee.

But Tottenham could be his next takers again, ready to make such an investment.

It's said the Welshman will consider retiring if Wales fail to qualify for the World Cup.

He was not in the plans of their new boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer. But now Nuno has been replaced by Antonio Conte, he is back on their agenda.

At the age of 32, Bale could get one final swansong in the Spurs shirt he has worn 237 times previously.

El Nacional add that it is unlikely he will play for Madrid again before his contract expires.

Tottenham, should they sign him, would therefore be hoping he can regain his match sharpness by the time the new season arrives.

El Nacional have previously reported that another of Bale’s former clubs, Southampton, would want to sign him too. But Tottenham are likely to be a more attractive destination.

And Bale could have already made up his mind. With the prospect of retirement ruled out by the report, re-joining Tottenham could be Bale’s likeliest solution.

Gareth Bale in yet more Madrid controversy

Bale was once again in the limelight in Madrid last week due to an incident from the substitutes’ bench.

Gareth Bale was seen laughing at Eden Hazard on Thursday after his teammate was told to sit down after warming up from the bench.

Both players were forced to watch from the bench as Real were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Alejandro Berenguer scored the winner just a minute from time with both Bale and Hazard benched.

Bale and Hazard had spent the last 180 minutes on the bench together without getting any minutes.

The Belgium forward did get a runout in the 2-2 draw with Elche at the end of January. But he was back on the bench against Athletic Club.

During the game Hazard was told to warm up. But after he had finished, Ancelotti told him to sit back down. It dashed the 31-year-old’s hopes of getting on. Bale was caught sniggering at the situation.

The former Spurs star definitely glanced up at Hazard before laughing. Whether Hazard saw the funny side is unclear, but Bale certainly has not lost his sense of humour.

It won’t be on display in Spain for too much longer, though. Now, a return to the Premier League will be in focus for a few months.

