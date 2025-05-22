Alejandro Garnacho has named Cristian Romero as the “best defender in world football” after offering his congratulations to the Tottenham Hotspur man after their Europa League final victory over Manchester United – while the centre-half has offered an immediate response to claims he is ready to quit the north London side this summer and make a high-profile move to Spain.

The final in Bilbao will not be one for the memory books after a low-quality affair was settled by a scrappy Brennan Johnson goal towards the end of the first half. And while a toothless Manchester United side improved after the introduction of Garnacho off the bench midway through the second half, they could not breach a resolute Tottenham Hotspur defence, which held on to claim their first major trophy in 17 years.

A match that will not go down as a classic, it was perhaps best summed up by a brilliant acrobatic goalline clearance from Micky van de Ven and a colossal battle between Romero and United defender Harry Maguire, who had been thrust into a late attacking role and with the two men embroiled in several clashes.

Ultimately, it was the Argentine who prevailed, winning his first major honour with the club.

During the game in the San Mames Barria, the 27-year-old had a 92% pass accuracy, won one tackle and, crucially, won six duels in the game as United tried to turn the screw and rescue the game.

And after the game, Garnacho admitted his international teammate deserved it after his man-of-the-match display.

“We know Cuti, he’s the best centre-back in the world,” Garnacho told ESPN Argentina.

“He deserves it, congratulations to him.”

Cristian Romero speaks on Tottenham future after Europa League glory

Romero has been strongly linked with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in recent months, with the Argentine himself doing little to dismiss the speculation and having admitted his attraction at playing in LaLiga at one stage in his career.

After the game, the Argentine addressed speculation that he could move on at the season’s end.

“I can’t stop what is said outside about what will become of my future,” Romero said after the final.

“I always give everything for this club, and I give my all to this shirt. I came with the mentality of winning, of making history, I wanted to leave my name engraved in Tottenham.

“Now I’m going to celebrate with my family, who give me everything, and I owe it to them.”

Tottenham, for their part, are said to be well aware of the possibility that Romero could try and force a move and have scouted a number of possible replacements.

To that end, both Marc Guehi and a powerful Inter Milan star have been touted as possible options.

