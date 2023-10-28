Gary Neville quashes Tottenham title talk despite Postecoglou praise, as Levy urged to complete January spending spree

Gary Neville has revealed he does not think Tottenham Hotspur have the team needed to go all the way and win the Premier League title, but if they are in the mix in January then he has urged chairman Daniel Levy to back Ange Postecoglou with some big signings.

Tottenham had a tough season in 2022-23, as they finished eighth in the league after Antonio Conte left his role as manager in March. Postecoglou replaced Conte over the summer and appeared to be coming into a tough job, as talisman Harry Kane went on to join German giants Bayern.

However, Postecoglou has done a fantastic job so far. He has got Tottenham back playing an exciting, attacking brand of football. They are also tearing the league up, having won eight out of their 10 matches so far and also gone unbeaten in that time.

Postecoglou has made history by becoming the first boss to win the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award in his first two months in the competition.

Spurs continued their excellent run on Friday night by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

James Maddison saw his effort turned into the Palace net by Eagles captain Joel Ward, with Son Heung-min then adding a second after some great work by Maddison and substitute Brennan Johnson down the left.

Jordan Ayew netted a fantastic goal for Palace in stoppage time, but the home side did not have enough time left to score an equaliser.

After the game, Neville was asked on Sky Sports (27/10, at 22:07) whether he thinks Spurs have enough quality to pull off a shock and beat the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal to the title.

Gary Neville discuss Tottenham title chances

While the pundit admits Postecoglou’s men have an advantage, due to them playing in less competitions, he has poured cold water on their title charge. Although, if Spurs are in with a shout of lifting the trophy come January, then Neville thinks Levy should improve Postecoglou’s squad with several new additions.

“I don’t think they are,” Neville replied, when asked about Spurs being in the mix for the title. “I honestly don’t think they are, I think this is something that will settle down in the next few months. But, if for some reason the rest of the teams just aren’t quite there, and Tottenham are obviously not in Europe, not in the Carabao Cup, they’ve got free weeks, they keep their players fit, all those things that can happen in the rest of the season…”

When asked about the winter window, he added: “The one thing I would say about January, if they’re in contention in January and they’re up there, then why wouldn’t they try and boost the squad slightly to have a go at it. Because if City aren’t quite there, if Arsenal slip up, they’re obviously in Europe those teams, and Tottenham have got free runs, then why wouldn’t you have a go.

“But I don’t think so, I don’t think Tottenham are a good enough squad or a good enough team to win the league. But, what they’re doing at this moment in time is surpassing all expectations of where we thought they would be. They’re really enjoyable and he [Postecoglou] is doing a great job for them.”

