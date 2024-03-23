Genuine superstar in talks over signing with Tottenham, as Daniel Levy makes risky call

What the future holds for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is becoming clear

A Sky Sports reporter has provided an update on the future of Son Heung-min at Tottenham amid swirling Saudi Arabian interest, while a report has claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has made a risky decision.

Son, 31, will go down as an all-time Tottenham great when his career in north London comes to a close. The South Korean ace – who now captains the club – sits joint-sixth on Spurs’ all-time top scorers chart alongside Cliff Jones (159 goals).

Few would have predicted the level of impact Son would go on to make upon arriving from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 for just £22m.

Son’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning he’ll have just a single year remaining when the current campaign concludes.

Adding to Tottenham’s concerns over Son’s future is the fact the lethal forward is one of four high profile Premier League players being lined up for moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Along with Son, Casemiro (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) are wanted men.

Earlier in March Football Insider revealed talks between Son’s camp and Spurs had opened. Per the report, the likeliest outcome is Son will agree a new deal to extend his stay in the Premier League.

Fast forward nearly three weeks and according to Sky Sports reporter, Michael Bridge, those talks are still ongoing.

While it’s of slight concern the talks don’t appear to have progressed, it is a positive that the two camps are still huddled around the negotiating table.

“Yeah, still ongoing,” said Bridge. “This is a player who, let’s face it, is just brilliant on the field, but a brilliant ambassador and obviously globally, so key to the football club.

“He’s been a great club captain since taking over from Harry Kane.”

Daniel Levy’s stance on accepting Saudi bids

Tottenham would be reluctant in the extreme to lose a player of Son’s calibre, especially after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich just last summer.

Accordingly, a prior report from Football Insider claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is ready to roll the dice and reject any Saudi offer he receives this summer.

That will be music to the ears of many a Tottenham fan. However, it would leave the club open to the prospect of losing Son for nothing 12 months later if a new agreement isn’t thrashed out.

