Tottenham should seal a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to swap Georginio Wijnaldum for Tanguy Ndombele, according to one insider.

Spurs are nearing the end of their first transfer window under manager Antonio Conte’s leadership, but no new signings have yet come through the door. Nevertheless, Tottenham, with director of football Fabio Paratici in charge, could be one of the busier clubs in the final week.

Talks with Wolves over a deal for Adama Traore are continuing. Meanwhile, Spurs have also had a £37.6million bid rejected for Porto forward Luis Diaz.

Amid the search for talents at wing-back and on the wing, midfield is also a concern.

Spurs want to sign Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, the 25-year-old Morocco international impressing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the deal depends on current Tottenham midfielder Ndombele going to PSG on a potential loan-to-buy deal. The France international has struggled to make his mark under the four managers he has worked with in north London.

According to Spurs insider John Wenham, Tottenham should look to strike a swap deal with PSG for Netherlands international Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool man has not enjoyed the smoothest transition from Jurgen Klopp’s team, suffering a drop in game time.

“I would go after Wijnaldum, all day,” Wenham told Football Insider. “He is used to the Premier League, he is used to winning things and he’s a full international.

“I imagine he knows [Steven] Bergwijn quite well. He knows the league inside out and he would come straight into the midfield.

“He hasn’t settled at PSG, as we all know, so if he is available I hope Tottenham are doing everything to get him.

“If you look at the players PSG have and the ones who are more likely to move in these talks, Wijnaldum would suit us so well.

“There is a reason PSG signed him and a reason he was so close to moving to Barcelona. He’s still a brilliant player.”

Arsenal have also reportedly considered a move for Wijnaldum in this month’s transfer window.

Ndombele in, Wijnaldum out

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato, Ndombele has received backing from PSG stars watching his situation at Spurs.

Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe both feel convinced that their fellow Frenchman can make an impact.

Ndombele starred in France for former club Lyon, hence why Spurs made him their club-record signing in the summer of 2019.

However, his spell in London has not worked out as player and club would have hoped.