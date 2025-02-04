The view from Germany on the transfer that took Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich to Tottenham has emerged.

Tottenham pulled off one of the most eye-catching moves of the winter window on deadline day when signing 19-year-old striker, Mathys Tel.

Spurs had originally agreed a €60m fee with Bayern Munich for Tel’s permanent transfer, only for the Frenchman to snub the club.

However, Tottenham remained steadfast in their pursuit and a critical phone call from Ange Postecoglou is understood to have helped change Tel’s mind.

The end result was Spurs signed Tel on a six-month loan that contains an option to buy. Sources have diverged on whether the option is worth €55m or €60m, though what is confirmed is the option is in place.

Sky Germany later clarified Tottenham must get Tel’s approval before they can activate that clause in the summer. In other words, Tottenham cannot turn the loan deal permanent if Tel doesn’t want to stay.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Uli Koehler, Tottenham will satisfy Tel’s demand for regular game-time and the deal will be a win-win for all involved.

Koehler explained Tel’s ‘big problem’ is simply he wasn’t getting enough minutes in Munich. Given the presence of Harry Kane, Tel’s lack of action was through no fault of his own.

As far as problems with modern-day footballers go, a player desperately craving more minutes is an excellent issue to inherit.

Furthermore, Koehler revealed the general consensus among the Bayern fanbase is they’re sad to see Tel go.

Nonetheless, Bayern were more than willing to sanction a deal given the potential €60m fee on offer would represent a giant windfall for a player who was never close to being a starter in Bavaria.

“I think it’s a very good move for all parties,” began Koehler.

“The problem for Mathys was that when he came here (to Bayern) a couple of years ago he was so talented, he got time to play, even though he wasn’t always a starter, and the fans were excited about his game, he scored a lot of goals.

“But then in the last half year it didn’t work out that well anymore, so the big problem now is he needs time where he can play. Spurs give that time.

“So I think it’s a very, very good move for everybody despite the [Bayern] fans… they feel sad that he didn’t make it here.

“But I think it’s a lot of money for Bayern Munich for a player who was not a starter at all. I think for both sides it’s a perfect deal.”

Gary Neville’s assessment of Tel to Tottenham

Responding to the news Tel signed with Tottenham and not Manchester United who failed with a loan approach of their own, Gary Neville painted an entirely positive picture.

“Tottenham are a huge draw, the stadium and the training ground and the manager with his style of football. It’s a thrilling style that creates chances,” Neville told Sky Sports News.

“I’m glad Tel is going there after flirting with a couple of other clubs. Tel will improve Spurs.

“They have a big couple of weeks coming up. Sometimes players like the idea of playing for a club but the important thing is to play football. That’s what Tottenham can provide him.

“They are an amazing football club with an amazing fanbase and they have some great games coming up that he can contribute to.”

Per The Telegraph, the reason Man Utd’s efforts to land Tel failed related to their unwillingness to pay Bayern a sizeable £5m loan fee.

Latest Tottenham news – How chaotic centre-back plans unfolded

In other news, Tottenham’s late attempts to sign a second centre-back in the winter window came up short.

After a move for Fikayo Tomori was rejected by the player, Spurs tabled a giant £70m bid for Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace refused to play ball and that deal could be revisited in the summer – at which point Guehi will only have one year remaining on his contract. Chelsea and Newcastle are expected to provide competition at that time.

With Tomori and Guehi out of the equation, Spurs quickly agreed a £5m fee with Chelsea for the six-month loan of Axel Disasi.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Disasi had already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and the 26-year-old continued to prioritise Unai Emery’s side.

When Villa eventually agreed to match Chelsea’s demand for a £5m loan fee, Disasi quickly completed his switch to Villa Park.

Tottenham then lodged a £20m bid for Burnley’s Maxime Esteve. The promotion-chasing Clarets value Esteve at £30m and a deal did not progress.

As such, Kevin Danso – signed from Lens on a six-month loan that contains a £20.9m obligation to buy – is Tottenham’s only defensive addition.

And with Radu Dragusin confirmed to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury, Tottenham are effectively no better off at the back.

