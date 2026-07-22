Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been urged to “start thinking” about if a move for Tottenham is best for one future prospect in particular, by former club scout Bryan King.

Gibbs-White’s £60million release clause was triggered by Spurs last summer. However, Forest claimed their approach was unlawful and threatened legal action.

That led to the midfield staying and penning a new contract, ahead of a 16th-placed Premier League campaign.

Following that, there are suggestions that Gibbs-White could look to leave the club, and with Tottenham likely to be far more competitive next season, having signed fellow midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, he’s been urged to think about whether a move to Spurs would be good for him.

Former Tottenham scout King told Football Insider: “Well, you had all this fuss last year, didn’t you, with him? He was going, he was staying, he was going, then the new contract came up.

“There’s no point in having an unhappy footballer within your football club. But he’s got to start thinking: ‘How will I get back in the England reckoning. Have I got more chance playing for a London club than I have for being up here?’

“Spurs are a bigger club than Nottingham Forest at this moment in time. So, you know, they’re all things to be taken into consideration.”

There have been suggestions that Forest’s pursuit of Lucas Bergvall could help Tottenham land Gibbs-White.

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Forest slap huge price tag on Gibbs-White

The six-times capped midfielder has not played for England since October 2025 and could look favourably on a move away if it would push him back into contention.

But Forest will firmly stand in the way of his exit, having already lost fellow midfielder Elliot Anderson in a £116million move to Manchester City.

TEAMtalk is aware that both manager and chairman at Forest are agreed that Gibbs-White should be going nowhere, with Tottenham’s interest remaining.

A source has stated Forest wouldn’t accept under what City paid them for Anderson, and his former team-mate could in fact command an even larger fee.

Tottenham seem unlikely to pay that, having already spent around £230million this summer – £185million of that on two midfielders.

But there are other clubs interested in the 26-year-old, with Arsenal, Manchester United, City and Chelsea all having shown interest in recent months, while away from the Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are all believed to be interested.

United, City and Chelsea have all either spent big money this summer or signed midfielders – or both – and thus feel unlikely to go big for Gibbs-White.

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