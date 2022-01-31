Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has become the latest player to exit the club on Deadline Day after completing a loan switch to LaLiga side Villarreal for the remainder of the season.

The Argentina midfielder joined Spurs from Real Betis in 2019 and has made 84 appearances, scoring eight goals. However, he has failed to convince Antonio Conte he is worth a regular starting spot and has been allowed to move on.

Lo Celso’s exit is the latest on a busy day of business for Daniel Levy’s men.

The club announced the signings of Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and the loan arrival of teammate Dejan Kulusevski.

Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele has move back to Lyon on loan with an option for a permanent move, while winger Bryan Gil has joined Valencia in a temporary switch.

Dele Alli, meanwhile, is also closing in on a permanent switch to Premier League rivals Everton.

Spence bids knocked back

Meanwhile, Tottenham have had two bids rejected in their pursuit of Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence.

Spence is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. However, his strong performances have attracted interest from within the Premier League. Despite this, it seems the 21-year-old will remain with Forest as Boro have rejected two offers for his services.

As reported by ESPN, the two bids submitted by Spurs fell “considerably” short of Boro’s £15m valuation.

And with the 11PM deadline looming, it seems unlikely an improved offer will be made until summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Aston Villa midfielder Arsenal and Tottenham want Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa

Chris Wilder was initially expected to recall Spence to his squad this month.

However, plans changed when Spence made it clear to the club he wished to remain at the City Ground.

Wilder explained to BBC Radio Tees: “Djed wanted to stay at Nottingham Forest so I’ve got to think about the chemistry and the harmony of the changing room as well. Do I want an unhappy player here?

“And he would be. He’s made that perfectly clear to me that he wants to stay there. I hope I’m not chucking him under the bus. I understand his position. It’s going well for him and he wants to continue that.

“The spirit of the group is important to me and I don’t want players who don’t want to be here and would rather be somewhere else.

“I’d like to think the fans will trust me and the decisions I make for the football club.”

