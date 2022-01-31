Villarreal are aiming to sign Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports – but a deal could go close to the deadline.

Lo Celso is one of a number of Tottenham midfielders to have been facing an uncertain future in January. Along with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli, his place in Antonio Conte’s plans has been unclear.

Amid dissatisfaction with his gametime, Lo Celso has been linked with a return to La Liga. A return to Real Betis, from whom Tottenham signed him in 2019, has been speculated.

But it then emerged that he could end up in Ligue 1 instead with French side Lyon.

There has been another twist, though, shifting his focus back towards Spain. Late on Sunday, talkSPORT reported that Villarreal want to sign Lo Celso on loan.

They confirmed the interest from Lyon had been there, but Villarreal overtook them in the race.

The radio station spoke of it as virtually a done deal, that would last for the rest of the season.

But over in Spain, Marca have provided an update. They confirm Lo Celso is of interest to Villarreal and that terms have been agreed with both player and club.

Tottenham Amrabat deal made difficult by AFCON and Ndombele Tottenham are trying to get a deal done for Sofyan Amrabat this week but need Ndombele to leave the club first which is proving difficult

However, the Yellow Submarine cannot take him until they free up space in their own squad. They have used up all 25 spots in their roster.

Lo Celso would be an exciting addition for them, but they cannot make it happen until they offload someone else.

Should they manage to, though, they will then be able to add Lo Celso to their push for a European qualification. Still in the Champions League this season, they are currently seventh in La Liga.

The worst January deadline day signings in recent Premier League history

Lo Celso not only Tottenham star set for La Liga

Tottenham have left it late for their own clearout, but there are several exits being worked on.

Ndombele is seemingly going to make the move Lo Celso didn’t, by joining Lyon. Elsewhere, Alli and Bryan Gil are both being linked with moves to La Liga side Valencia.

Alli burst onto the scene at Spurs following his move from League One side MK Dons in 2015. The attacking-midfielder netted 28 goals in his first two Premier League seasons.

However, over the years, Alli’s career began to stagnate. He appeared just 15 times in the Premier League last season despite being fit for most of the campaign, and failed to score a single goal.

This term, the Englishman has appeared 18 times in all competitions, and has just three goal involvements.

Indeed, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has used Alli sparingly, given his lack of form. His role in the side has led to speculation over a move away from north London, with Everton reportedly interested.

The Toffees are among a number of Premier League clubs reported to be in talks with Alli.

However, a report from the Daily Express claims Valencia are also keen. Their interest hinges on the prospect of a loan deal.

They are exploring the same terms for Gil. Tottenham’s late-window incomings mean there will likely be no role for the former Sevilla youngster at the club.

A return to Spain could benefit Gil, given his impact in north London has been very limited.

READ MORE: Conte gets his man as Paratici calls in favours to seal bargain Tottenham transfer of Villa target