Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly ‘pleased’ after an initial approach arrived from a European giant for his signature.

Lo Celso, 25, has been at the north London club since August 2019. He joined on a season-long loan before Tottenham forked out £27.2m to sign him permanently in January 2020.

The central midfielder has gone on to make 80 appearances in all competitions, registering eight goals and five assists.

Lo Celso been out of action since November due to injuries but is now back in the frame. He came off the bench in Saturday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Argentine will be looking to impress Antonio Conte over the next few weeks. His main rivals for a starting spot are Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp.

However, reports suggest Lo Celso could be in line for a January exit. Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, claim the playmaker might join Juventus as part of a swap deal for Dejan Kulusevski.

Team-mate Tanguy Ndombele is also available for transfer, as Conte ‘can do without’ the pair.

An update from Goal, who cite Italian outlet Calciomercato, states the pursuit has now swapped around. Juventus have apparently launched an initial approach for Lo Celso.

Spurs miss out on Lorenzo Insigne as MLS move imminent Lorenzo Insigne is close to signing a big money contract with MLS club Toronto FC as he blows off interest from Tottenham and Antonio Conte

They want to sign him on loan for the second half of the campaign. He could be taken to Turin permanently if he impresses over that period.

Lo Celso is ‘pleased’ with the offer as he is open to playing in Serie A. This means he could secure an exciting move to operate under Max Allegri at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve are not the only team to be chasing the star’s signature. But his other potential suitors remained unnamed.

Merson urges Newcastle to sign Tottenham man

Meanwhile, pundit Paul Merson thinks Newcastle should capture Dele Alli from Spurs.

“Newcastle should go to football’s equivalent of the dog rescue centre and pluck themselves a pedigree January signing,” Merson said.

“Dele Alli might not be just for Christmas, he might not even be there much after May if the Geordies do take the drop.

“But, for me, he’s definitely worth a punt and could prove to be an inspired acquisition.

“Dele’s talent isn’t in question but he’s been out in the wilderness at Tottenham for far too long and he needs to do something. He could be an absolute hero at St James’ Park.”

READ MORE: Antonio Conte considering shock Tottenham move for Atletico Madrid attacker