A shock Tottenham exit could occur in January as one star is aiming to return to La Liga, according to reports.

Manager Antonio Conte and director Fabio Paratici are planning a squad overhaul this winter. It could see players such as Dele Alli and Joe Rodon leave north London.

England international Alli is officially up for grabs after being told he has no future at the club by Conte.

That revelation has prompted English rivals Newcastle to swoop in. TEAMtalk understands the Magpies have made initial enquiries over a switch to St James’ Park for the attacking midfielder.

Rodon, meanwhile, is prioritising game time, which could see him join one of three Premier League clubs in January. Newcastle are once again in the hunt but will face competition from Brighton and West Ham.

When it comes to leaving Tottenham, the British duo are not alone. The Transfer Tavern, citing reports in the Spanish press, claim central midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is also in line for an exit.

The 25-year-old struggled to hold down a starting spot before a knee injury ruled him out last month. Indeed, the player is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the league this season.

Lo Celso’s talent is obvious, although he has never really shown it on a regular basis while at Spurs.

The Argentine is now seeking to leave the Premier League and has one club in mind as his next destination – Real Betis.

Lo Celso played for the Spanish outfit for just one campaign, in 2018-19, but left a big impression. His record stood at 16 goals and six assists from 46 matches in all competitions.

Tottenham man has admirers at Betis

Betis had a disappointing season, finishing 10th in the Spanish top flight and reaching the last-32 of the Europa League. But Lo Celso was a shining light for them before his transfer to Spurs that summer.

It’s no surprise that the playmaker still has admirers at his former club. They would not be able to afford a permanent move, however, and Spurs would not sanction one.

That leaves a loan deal as the only option. It would allow Lo Celso to re-gain some confidence and potentially return as a better player next season.

The report claims his happiest days were at Betis, as he is yet to replicate that form while in England.

First Conte signing close

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside report Spurs are close to finalising the first deal of the Conte era.

They are in a ‘strong position’ to land ‘terrific’ Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg. The Swede is a target for Man City, but Conte’s side are leading the race for his capture.

Paratici is heading the negotiations. He has reportedly been a fan of Svanberg since his days working for Juventus.

The report does not reveal how much Spurs will have to part with. But Bologna are set to make a big profit on the £4m they paid for him in 2018.

