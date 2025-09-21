Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive fightback to draw 2-2 at Brighton on Saturday showed up several flaws that Thomas Frank still has to work through, one of which needs to be fixed in the January transfer window, while Randal Kolo Muani’s absence at The Amex has also been explained.

After largely dominating proceedings on the south coast, Spurs found themselves 2-0 down against a team that did the double over them least season. However, strikes from Richarlson and a late Jan Paul van Hecke’s own goal salvaged a point for Frank’s men.

While there were positives to take from that point gained, Tottenham did not look as solid defensively as they have so far this season, while the play in the final third clearly still needs some work.

One glaring issue, though, remains the left wing, where Wilson Odobert was handed a rare start and did reasonably well. But Spurs and Frank need more from a position that was once such a threat when club legend Son Heung-min was destroying opposition defences.

While Son was helping himself to a hat-trick in the less taxing MLS on Thursday night, Tottenham have been trying to plug a gap they should have done during the summer window.

New signing Xavi Simons operated there for the wins over West Ham and Villarreal but, as he showed at Brighton when he come off the bench to play centrally, that is clearly his best position and where he can do plenty of damage.

Brennan Johnson replaced Odobert on the left with 18 minutes to go and had zero impact on the game, as can so often happen with the Welshman despite his incredible stats last season.

To that end, the north London club are expected to make a major push for a new left-sided forward come January, with an offer in excess of £70million being primed for Brazilian forward Savinho after failed bids for the Manchester City star over the summer.

However, if City play hardball again, then there is every chance Tottenham renew their interest in Ademola Lookman, given how the former Everton attacker is currently being alienated at Atalanta.

Lookman would be considerably cheaper in January and is equally effective on the left as he is through the middle, giving Frank another quality attacking option.

Either way, Tottenham HAVE to act in January to fill that gaping Son void and fill what is arguably the only major hole left in Frank’s starting XI.

How long Randal Kolo Muani could be on sidelines at Tottenham

Another player who could have filled that left-sided role at Brighton, Randal Kolo Muani, was surprisingly absent on the south coast, given there were rumours he was set to be handed his first start for the club.

The deadline day arrival made his debut off the bench against Villarreal and it’s only a matter of time before he eventually forces his way into the side.

However, it’s been revealed that he suffered a dead leg in training ahead of the Seagulls clash, forcing him out of the draw at The Amex.

In clear signs that the so-called ‘Tottenham injury curse’ may have struck yet again, the France international had a near impeccable injury record during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG.

Indeed, Kolo Muani had missed one game through injury in his senior career to date before Saturday’s clash, while he also missed one PSG outing with a virus.

However, his dead leg should not keep the striker out for long, depending on the severity. The normal length of absence for that sort of injury is 5-7 days, meaning the striker should be good to face Wolves at home next Saturday.

Worst-case scenario, he could be looking at four to six weeks, although that’s unlikely as Kolo Muani looks to make his mark in north London.

