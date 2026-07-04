Tottenham trying to sign TWO Serie A stars next after Sandro Tonali in €74m double deal

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to add Gleison Bremer and Raoul Bellanova to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, according to reports in the Italian media.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have joined Tottenham already as free agents in the summer transfer window.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes have switched to Tottenham from Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, respectively.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham have struck a £100million deal with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Signing a winger is also on the agenda of Tottenham, who have been linked with AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

It has now emerged that Tottenham are planning further raids on Serie A clubs to sign top players.

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Tottenham Hotspur ‘pushing’ for Gleison Bremer

According to TuttoJuve, Tottenham are ‘pushing for Bremer’.

Bayern Munich, too, are interested in the Brazil international central defender, who is valued at €54million (£46.3m, $61.8m) by his club, Juventus.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has claimed that both Bayern and Tottenham ‘are watching closely’ the situation of Bremer, who is 29 years of age and has been at the Serie A club since 2022.

Tottenham ‘enquire’ about Raoul Bellanova

According to TMW, Tottenham are interested in Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova.

The Italian news outlet has reported that Tottenham are among the clubs that have enquired about Bellanova, who can play as a right-back, right wing-back and right winger.

The 26-year-old Italy international gave two assists in 36 matches in all competitions for Atalanta last season and is valued at up to €20m (£17.1m, $22.9m) by his club.

The report has stated: ‘According to TMW, many in the Premier League have reached out to enquire about the deal, and after Fulham, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest, Everton have also tried to gauge the feasibility of the deal.

‘Atalanta are asking for between €15 and €20 million, and a move to Napoli is also possible, given that Massimiliano Allegri likes him a lot.’

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