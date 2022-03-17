Tottenham are reportedly ready to open discussions in their bid to beat Premier League rivals to the signing of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, with a potential auction in the offing.

Spurs have been linked with the Brazilian since the arrival of Fabio Paratici as sporting director last summer, but they now face plenty of rivals for the player’s signature – with Liverpool and Manchester City also keen, amongst others.

TuttoMercatoWeb recently reported that the north London club do have a ‘presence’ in the chase. However, Italian trio Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, plus Bayern Munich are also keen.

With that being the case, Torino are hoping that an auction ensues to drive Bremer’s price up.

And now Thursday’s edition of Tuttosport states that many top sides have ‘lined up’ offers for the player. It’s also claimed that a bid in the region of €25m will do the trick.

At his stage, Torino appear to be torn over whether to accept a straight cash offer or a part-exchange deal. However, club chairman Urbano Cairo is said to prefer the former.

The report adds that Tottenham are ‘ready to open the talks’ for the South American’s transfer.

Prem clubs favourites to land Bremer

Tuttosport also believes the larger budgets of Premier League clubs gives them an advantage of their Serie A rivals.

Earlier in the week, there was a report suggesting Liverpool were looking at Bremer to replace Joe Gomez at Anfield.

However, Tottenham are hopeful that using Paratici and Antonio Conte’s Italian connections will see them win out.

Bremer is regarded as a powerful defender with pace and good positional sense who would operate well in Conte’s back three.

It’s now just a matter of Spurs convincing the player of a move to London, especially if they don’t earn a Champions League spot for next season.

Tottenham’s Kessie hopes look doomed

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s chances of signing Franck Kessie look to be officially over after a trusted transfer guru claimed the midfielder was on the brink of securing a move elsewhere.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, 25, has been on Fabio Paratici’s radar for several months with his deal expiring this summer. Indeed, the Tottenham director saw an approach to sign him in January fall short with Kessie deciding to see out the season in Milan.

Tottenham are not alone, though, in their interest for the talented midfielder. Indeed, the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle are also on the trail of the all-action star.

However, reports this week claim La Liga giants Barcelona have seemingly won the race.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the midfielder will be moving to the Camp Nou on a free transfer this summer.

Negotiations have been finalised for a five-year deal which will see Kessie earn £5.5m per year plus bonuses.

That equates to £105,000 a week – and it’s reported that Kessie could have earned a higher salary by moving to the Premier League.

Now trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on how Kessie was lured to Catalonia.

He claims the midfielder was persuaded to make the move following talks with coach Xavi Hernandez. He claims the midfielder is ‘excited’ to he joining the LaLiga giants. Adding that a verbal agreement on the move has been secured.

The news will come as a blow though for Tottenham, who saw Kessie as an ideal addition to Antonio Conte’s side.

