Glenn Hoddle has claimed that Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is showing some of the qualities that have made people sit up and take notice of Declan Rice in recent seasons.

Skipp starred for Spurs in Thursday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford. While Son Heung-min stole the show with a goal and a crucial input in the second, his midfield team-mate was also key.

Not only did he win the ball back and make tackles throughout, he looked to drive Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side on.

In doing so, Skipp played some nice passes up to the likes of Son and Harry Kane. Meanwhile, his all-round influence allowed midfield partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to advance.

Hoddle told Amazon Prime Video Sport: “I thought Oliver Skipp today was his best game I’ve seen him play for Tottenham.

“I thought he was destructive, he was making tackles, winning balls but playing forward.

“And I think that’s the way that Spurs are playing with Conte, they’re playing a bit quicker.”

In fact, while analysing one of Skipp’s highlights, former Spurs midfielder Hoddle compared him to West Ham and England midfielder Rice.

In the clip, Skipp drove forward and played an inch-perfect through-ball past the Brentford defence to Kane.

“There’s times I’ve seen him play and he’s a little bit frustrating, going square and backwards first. But he’s growing as a player, he’s only 21, driving forward,” the pundit said.

“We’ve seen Declan Rice play that sort of run and play that ball when he plays for England.

“Straight away, when he’s in possession, he’s looking forward, he’s covering the ground when there’s space there. He’s getting more confident on the ball, holds players off.”

Hoddle offers Skipp Tottenham advice

Skipp spent last season on loan in the Championship with Norwich.

Much like Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott – who was at Blackburn last term – the Spurs star has come back from his spell away and straight into the first team.

“If he can keep doing that consistently then I think he’s going to be the player people were speaking about to me a few years back,” Hoddle added.

“I just felt there’s times when to play forward and he’s done that tonight.

“That’s the standard he’s set himself, now he’s got to maintain it.”

Tottenham return to action on Sunday when they are at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again to face the Canaries.