Glenn Hoddle labelled the moments to forget for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez against Mura as “dreadful”, after Spurs’ Europa Conference League defeat.

Tottenham slumped to a 2-1 defeat to the Slovenian side on Thursday in a game they never looked like winning. Indeed, the hosts showed more intensity from the off and deservedly went 1-0 up.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte had to make four changes at once early in the second half, such was the level of his side’s performance.

And while substitute Lucas Moura got a neat assist for Harry Kane’s equaliser, Mura went up the other end in stoppage time and claimed a famous victory.

Defender Davinson Sanchez was at fault for both of Mura’s goals – and made the same error on both occasions.

He allowed Tomi Horvat to cut inside and fire a fine curled finish into the top corner in the first half. And deep in injury time, Amadej Marosa went the same way, catching Sanchez out again.

Former Tottenham midfielder Hoddle labelled the team’s performance “embarrassing” and “disgraceful”.

He added when speaking to BT Sport: “The first half was dreadful, it really was. There was only one class moment, it was Harry’s goal.

“This is dreadful defending from Sanchez. If this is a 16-year-old defender, you do it twice maybe… he did exactly the same thing. He’s allowed the player to come inside. Crouchy [Peter Crouch] spoke about it at half time.”

Crouch added: “He [Sanchez] goes to sleep. He’s trying to shuffle him down the line. I said as soon as he cuts inside, he’ll go. He turned the wrong way again, it’s awful defending.”

Hoddle had not finished, though, and again brought up his analogy of a teenager learning their trade.

“If that’s a 15-year-old, you’re saying, ‘You can’t do that again’,” Hoddle said. “He’s forgotten about what happened in the first half. I just cannot understand for the life of me why he’s allowed him to cut inside.

“He’s not read the situation in a vital part of the game.”

Sanchez, Tottenham in firing line

“What it is is the second string. When they come to Burnley on the weekend, they can’t knock on any doors,” Crouch added of the players looking to impress Conte from the fringes of the squad.

“They had to bring on Son [Heung-min], they had to bring on Moura to give any kind of urgency and they still lost the game.”

Ryan Sessegnon was one fringe player who was particularly in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Conte had singled the 21-year-old out before the match for his potential and said that he couldn’t wait to watch his performance. However, he received two yellow cards in 32 minutes and a subsequent red.

Tottenham travel to Turf Moor on Sunday, when Conte will be demanding a strong reaction.