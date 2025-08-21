Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a potential move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku as they seek to bolster their attacking options, sources reveal.

The north London club had targeted Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, but with the dynamic playmaker securing a £60million switch to Arsenal, Spurs have shifted their focus to the versatile Frenchman as a key alternative. No formal approach has been made, but Nkunku is firmly on Tottenham’s radar as a player of interest.

The 27-year-old, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2023 for £52m, has struggled to secure a consistent role at Stamford Bridge due to injuries and competition.

Despite flashes of brilliance, including his standout performances in the 2024/25 season, Nkunku’s future remains uncertain. Sources indicate he would be open to a return to Germany, with Leipzig keen to re-sign their former star. However, no significant club-to-club talks have materialized with the Bundesliga side, leaving the door ajar for Spurs to pursue a deal.

Tottenham’s urgency to add a creative forward has intensified following a long-term injury to midfielder James Maddison, whose absence leaves a significant gap in Thomas Frank’s set-up.

Nkunku’s ability to play as a forward or attacking midfielder, coupled with his flair and goal-scoring instinct, makes him an ideal fit for Spurs’ system.

His 20 goals in 34 Bundesliga matches during the 2022/23 season with Leipzig underline his potential to transform Tottenham’s frontline.

While Chelsea are slightly reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival, the door is not closed and Nkunku’s limited minutes could prompt negotiations, with Spurs considering testing their resolve.

Leipzig’s interest adds complexity, but Tottenham’s ambition to compete for a top-four spot drives their pursuit.

As the transfer window edges toward its climax, Frank will hope to secure a statement signing in Nkunku to reignite Spurs’ attacking spark and fill the void left by Eze’s move to Arsenal and Maddison’s injury.

