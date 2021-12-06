Gonzalo Higuain sees a bit of himself in River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, who is attracting interest from Premier League trio Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Like Argentina legend Higuain, Alvarez came through the ranks at River Plate and is already making a big name for himself, despite being just 21 years of age. Indeed, his form this season has seen strong links to clubs in England, as well as Spain, Italy and Germany.

Villa were thought to be leading the chase for the attacker, ahead of Spurs and the Hammers, before one report claimed that one of Higuain’s old clubs Juventus had also jumped on board.

Real Madrid, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are the other European clubs linked with one of the hottest properties in South America.

And now Higuain has added fuel to fire for all those suitors with his comments about the player.

He told ESPN: “He is the best striker that River Plate has. He has scored 20 goals and half of Europe wants him.”

Spurs and Arsenal battling for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham and Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Juventus for winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Alvarez has actually scored 17 goals in 19 league games this season. Another two strikes have come in the Continental Cup.

The youngster initially burst onto the scene as a right-winger before switching to a central role and has also been likened to Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Are Chelsea beginning to show Premier League title uncertainty after defeat to West Ham?

Alvarez a long-term Villa target

Villa are reported to have been scouting Alvarez since the turn of the year, and Higuain is not surprised.

He added: “I saw how he moves, how he uses both feet. I see him similar to me in terms of his hunger, the desire to make it, the desire to learn.

“I love him in every way, how he plays, his humility… it makes me very happy that he is doing well.”

Alvarez currently has a £21million release clause in his contract. However, River Plate are still hopeful of agreeing a new long-term contract with their leading scorer.

READ MORE: FA Cup 3rd-round draw: Man Utd handed all-Premier League tie; West Ham host Leeds