Tottenham legend tips duo to make Newcastle January switch

Tottenham legend Graham Roberts expects Newcastle to make January transfer window moves for out of favour Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

The Magpies were recently bolstered by their Saudi-led takeover and are said to have made Alli one of their top targets for the turn of the year. Winks, meanwhile, has also been tipped for a January exit after revealing frustration at a lack of game time in north London.

As for Alli, the 25-year-old was a regular starter under Nuno Espirito Santo earlier in the season. However, his opportunities lessened over the final few weeks of Nuno’s reign, with the Portuguese eventually sacked on Monday.

Things are not expected to get any better for the England midfielder. Indeed, new boss Antonio Conte is renowned for wanting players with high energy in his side.

While that be an issue for Alli, it could actually be a boost for Winks. The midfielder does have qualities that Conte looks for, but he was left out of Nuno’s last three matchday squads.

And with the pair very much on the outside looking in, Roberts thinks they are primed for a Tottenham exit.

When quizzed on who could depart for Newcastle in the winter, he told This Is Futbol: “I think Harry Winks, maybe Dele Alli, they’ve got a lot to prove to people so it’s a good start for them.”

Franck Kessie close to Spurs transfer Reports suggest AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is closing in on a move to Spurs as Antonio Conte's first signing, with more news on Stefan de Vrij and Spurs' January transfer budget.

The pair could be involved in Conte’s first game in charge when Spurs take on Vitesse on Thursday night.

The Italian has received his international clearance to be in the dugout and is expected to pick a strong side. He wants to look see his players in competitive action for the first time.

Robert Lewandowski ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or

Tottenham winger in demand

Meanwhile, a host of Championship clubs are battling to land Tottenham winger Jack Clarke in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old joined Spurs in 2019. But he is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club – playing just four cup games. Indeed, after joining Tottenham from Leeds in a deal that cost them £10m, he has spent much of time away from north London on loan.

His first spell was back at Leeds, before he spent time with Queens Park Rangers and Stoke.

Now he’s being lined up for a move in the new year, and a number of clubs want him.

We can reveal that Barnsley, Derby, Millwall and Luton are all amongst the clubs keen on signing Clarke in January.

READ MORE: Inter director reveals plan to stop Conte luring four stars to Tottenham