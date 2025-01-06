Grand Tottenham transfer plans for January leaked after emphatic Postecoglou sack update

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein revealed what Tottenham are cooking up for the January transfer window after dropping a conclusive update on whether Ange Postecoglou will be sacked.

Tottenham have endured a nightmare campaign in the Premier League so far, losing 10 matches out of 20 and languishing in 12th position. The cup competitions have provided respite, however, with Spurs advancing to the semi-finals of the League Cup and on course to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Scrutiny of Postecoglou has ramped up in recent weeks amid a run of five defeats in Spurs’ last seven league matches. The only victory achieved in that span came against bottom-placed Southampton.

However, TEAMtalk were informed on December 31 that the Tottenham board remain convinced Postecoglou is the right man for the project they’re embarking on.

What’s more, we were told Spurs fully intend to back their manager in the winter window and a new goalkeeper – Antonin Kinsky – has already arrived.

Backing up our reporting on Postecoglou’s future, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed the Aussie is “100 percent” safe when speaking to NBC Sports.

Ornstein said: “Ange Postecoglou is 100 percent safe in his job, I’m told. There is no uncertainty over his future despite the pressure he appears to be feeling in some of his public comments.

“[Spurs] are backing him to lead this project forwards and they hope he delivers. They’ve got a chance of a League Cup trophy and a Europa League trophy, they’re focusing on that.

“And they’re also fighting to get into the top four, although they’re realistic about their chances on that.”

Ornstein confirms Tottenham transfer plans

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, reported Spurs were seeking additions in four different positions this month.

Goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker are the four areas they aim to address, with Kinsky already putting a tick in the first box.

Ornstein echoed Gillan’s exclusive from last week when speaking to NBC Sports, and the trusted reporter shed new light on what types of deals Tottenham are pursuing.

“Tottenham didn’t sign a back-up goalkeeper last summer,” said Ornstein. “They’ve got Fraser Forster out of contract next summer, so this was something they would’ve needed to do and they’ve brought it forward.

“This is part of a squad revolution and evolution that’s going to see a lot of changes, and it already has and it’s ongoing.

“[Tottenham] want to do more business in January. They would like to strengthen their defence and also their attack, less so their midfield because they’ve not been suffering from injuries in that department.

“I think some loans are on the agenda – nothing imminent, but conversations are in progress.

“And possible some permanent deals if it could be like Kinsky in that they bring it forward [from the summer].”

Crucially, Ornstein concluded by declaring Tottenham are in rude financial health and have cash to splash.

“They have no PSR (profit and sustainability) issues,” added the reporter. “That means the finances are there for them to do something.”

Latest Tottenham news – Randal Kolo Muani, Son Heung-min

Regarding Tottenham’s chase for a striker to compete with Dominic Solanke, reports claim Spurs chiefs have jetted over to France to wrap up a deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman, 26, has the greenlight to leave PSG this month and is expected to move initially via the loan route. An option/obligation to buy must be included before PSG sign off on Kolo Muani’s departure.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are reportedly eyeing Spurs talisman Son Heung-min as a superstar free agent pick-up for the summer.

Son has entered the final six months of his contract and as such, Barcelona are now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the player.

However, Tottenham have a plan in place to prevent their captain from leaving.