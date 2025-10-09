Thomas Frank has clearance to make a first signing of 2026 at Tottenham

Bayern Munich have given Thomas Frank clearance to push through the permanent signing of Joao Palhinha, sources have confirmed, after the midfielder made his feelings crystal clear about how he feels about life under the Dane at Tottenham Hotspur.

The experienced midfielder joined Tottenham on a season’s loan in early August, with the deal containing an option to make permanent for €30m (£26m, $35m) if he impresses. Following a season of frustration under Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, where he only made 25 appearances across all competitions, a move was very much seen as being in everyone’s best interests.

And the former Fulham man has taken his opportunity with both hands, proving the perfect man to anchor the Tottenham midfield, where he has featured in every game across league, cups and Europe, racking up 11 appearances so far, eight of which have been as starts.

That good form has also seen Palhinha score three goals, having drawn a blank during his time in Germany, and now only one shy of his best-ever tally in English football, where he twice hit four goals with the Cottagers.

That has led to speculation that a recall to Bayern could be on the cards.

However, sources have told us the Bundesliga champions currently have no plans to reintegrate Palhinha into their set-up.

In fact, after he struggled to make an impression in Germany, Bayern have no plans to recall him and we’ve been informed that their intention is to move the player on either next summer, or sooner, should Spurs wish.

We’ve also been told that Palhinha, who admits to feeling complete again in London, is loving his role at the centre of Frank’s side.

DON’T MISS 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: Spurs star climbs into No.1 position

Bayern stance on Palhinha as star makes Spurs feelings clear

Spurs, understandably, are very much interested in taking up the option on making his move permanent – and we understand they have had reassurances that Bayern Munich currently do not intend to give him a fresh chance to make a breakthrough.

They are very happy with their current midfield combinations, and sources do not believe they will attempt to bring him back.

It is great news for Spurs, who believe they are now on course to sign him at a bargain price in comparison to his true market value.

Palhinha himself has admitted his love for Spurs during an interview while on international duty with Portugal this week and he admits he owes Frank a great deal.

“[Last season] was a difficult season for me. I was injured and was out for longer than I’d expected,” he told the Portuguese media.

“After that, I didn’t get the chances I think I deserved [at Bayern], which also had an impact on my playing time with the national team.

“But these are phases. Our careers thrive on phases. Now, I’m going through a happy phase. A new club, a new project, in a league that’s not new to me and that I’m enjoying again.”

Hinting he is ready to make the move permanent, the 30-year-old continued: “At Tottenham, I’ve had chances I didn’t have before. I feel complete confidence in the people who wanted me to join the club. In this case, the manager.

“When we feel this confidence and that we’re wanted somewhere, I think that’s where we should be. I made this decision very easily.

“These chances are making me once again show what I’m capable of. I’m very happy with this new challenge and just want to enjoy the Premier League to the fullest.”

Tottenham latest: MLS side make Spurs star top target; Semenyo signing chances assessed

Meanwhile, an ambitious MLS side have presented their vision to a Tottenham attacker and Fabrizio Romano has offered a hint as to whether their audacious play will succeed.

On the incoming front, Tottenham will try to properly assess the level of competition before committing to a bid for Antoine Semenyo in 2026, but still view the attacker as a target despite his loftier-than-ever asking price, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in a top Real Madrid midfielder, per reports in Spain, though we can explain why the chances of landing the highly-rated star look bleak to say the least.

VOTE: Which Tottenham signing will have the biggest impact this season?