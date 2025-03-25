Tottenham have reportedly laid the groundwork for what would be a major summer transfer coup, as they look to beat out a number of other clubs to the signing of a superb Bundesliga attacker.

Extensive transfer funds are expected to be made available to whoever is in charge of Spurs this summer, whether that’s Ange Postecoglou or a replacement, as the north London outfit look to avoid a repeat of their disastrous domestic campaign this time around.

New midfield and attacking recruits will be the main focus of attention for a Tottenham side that regularly lose the battle in the middle of the park and also fail to make the best of their opportunities in front of goal.

In terms of the attacking department, Timo Werner will return to RB Leipzig after his disastrous second loan stint while Brennan Johnson has been linked with a shock return to Nottingham Forest and Richarlison could be bound for the Saudi Pro League.

There also remains major doubt over what will happen with Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel, who has shown some flashes of quality but is still to score a Premier League goal for the club.

With all that in mind, the club continue to be linked with quality forward talent – one of which is outstanding 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Reliable GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones reports that Spurs have been laying the groundwork on a potential move for the England Under-21 in recent months, as they look to see off the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for his signature.

Gittens has been on the club’s radar since last year and has enjoyed a superb campaign in Germany, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Gittens a natural Son replacement

The Reading-born attacker has been one of the real shining lights in a season of struggle for Dortmund, although they have at least booked a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face French side Lille.

But with qualification for next season’s competition looking increasingly unlikely, given their lowly Bundesliga position and the quality of sides still left in this term’s Champions League, the report adds that Dortmund could be forced to generate funds for the summer by selling valuable assets.

Gittens’ form has tailed off a bit in the second half of the season, meaning Dortmud’s £70million when he was in full flow will almost certainly be adjusted – moving him more into Tottenham’s ballpark in the process.

Spurs themselves also face an uphill task to quality for European football and will have to win the Europa League to make that happen, which could end up harming their chances of winning the Gittens race.

In terms of where he could into the Tottenham side, however, Gittens has played almost all his games this season as a left-winger. That would mean him replacing club legend Son Heung-min, who agreed a one-year contract extension until the summer of 2026 back in January.

Son’s form has dropped off this season, but he remains a key figure at the club as skipper and has the full backing of Postecoglou. All that could change though, if Spurs opt to part ways with the Australian and turn to one of several names tipped to replace him.

One of those names is former Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, who could end up managing Gittens again in north London.

