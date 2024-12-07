Kieran McKenna is being tipped to replace Postecoglou at Tottenham

The pressure on Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is growing at an exponential rate after two massively below-par performances, with a Premier League manager who rejected Chelsea over the summer now being linked with his position.

After a woeful end to last season, Spurs have had an incredibly inconsistent start to the current campaign and sit 10th in the Premier League table with six wins and six defeats from their 14 games so far.

The awful performance during the midweek loss at Bournemouth led to a confrontation between Postecoglou and the travelling Tottenham support, sparking a debate over whether the Australian is now on borrowed time in north London.

Indeed, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara claims that Daniel Leevy will sack Postecoglou if his old club are still in the same position on even lower at Christmas.

To that end, a report has revealed who Tottenham are considering as Postecoglou’s successor if they decide to sack him in the coming weeks, with Football Transfers stating that the club have shortlisted Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as a possible replacement.

The report claims that the 38-year-old is the first choice if the Australian is shown the door, having previously been an Under-18s coach at the club.

McKenna rejected the chance to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea over the summer, signing a new contract at Portman Road instead, and his links to Spurs make him a fairly obvious candidate.

The Northern Irishman also masterminded a famous Ipswich win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November as he looks to keep his side in the Premier League after securing successive promotions since taking charge back in December 2021.

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham to hold talks with dazzling Wolves forward despite Gary O’Neil’s firm transfer stance

O’Hara fears for Postecoglou future

As mentioned earlier, Jamie O’Hara believes Postecoglou could only be a few matches from the sack unless a major improvement is made and they start climbing the table.

“Daniel Levy won’t stand for this. I’m telling you now, he will sack him,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“If he thinks he can go this all the way through the season and keep defending like this, keep having set pieces like this, he will get sacked.

“Daniel Levy is all about Champions League football, Europa League minimum. If Spurs are tenth in the table after Christmas, they’ll sack Ange.

“I’m telling you, they’ll sack him. This can’t continue.

“I know everyone loves Ange, you know, in terms of like the attacking football. I can’t, I’m getting bored of watching this.”

Things don’t get any easier for Postecoglou and Tottenham as they prepare to face an in-form Chelsea side in north London on Sunday still missing several first-team stars.

In fairness to the Australian, he has been incredibly unlucky with key players suffering from injuries, with key centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven the obvious standouts, along with keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

However, his stubbornness to continue trying to play out from the back with inferior players has led to multiple mistakes that could have cost Tottenham far more than the 15 goals they have conceded in the league this season.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs learn centre-back target asking price / Inter midfielder wanted

Tottenham have been told how much it will cost to sign rising Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov amid competition for his services from Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, it has been claimed.

Tottenham need defensive reinforcements as they usually struggle when starting centre-backs Van de Ven and Romero are out injured, as showcased in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth. Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies are Ange Postecoglou’s backup options, though the latter is now 31 years old and may soon need to be replaced.

Khusanov is the latest centre-half to emerge on Tottenham’s radar. According to new reports, Tottenham are ‘monitoring’ the 20-year-old’s exciting development and have scouted him on several occasions this year, with his asking price now emerging.

Meanwhile, Spurs are ready to bid €35m for a goalscoring midfielder and Inter Milan’s surprise stance on a January sale has been revealed by a report.

Tottenham have found Serie A fertile ground for signing new players in recent years. Indeed, Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were all bought from Italian clubs.

And according to a fresh update from SpazioInter.it, Spurs have once again fixed their gaze on Serie A.

It’s claimed the north London outfit are ‘ready to offer 35 million euros’ for an Inter star.

IN FOCUS – How Spurs have gone backwards over last 12 months