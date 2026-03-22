Tottenham are scouring the market for a new goalkeeper amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Guglielmo Vicario, and a swoop for Crystal Palace star Dean Henderson is under consideration, per reports.

Spurs suffered a hugely damaging 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest today to leave them just one point above the relegation zone.

There is serious pressure on interim manager Igor Tudor, and the club are deliberating whether to relieve him of his duties over the international break.

But Spurs are still planning for the summer window, and the signing of a new shot stopper is a top priority. TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in February how Spurs are willing to sell Vicario if they sign an adequate replacement.

The Italian keeper received criticism from fans who felt he should have stopped Morgan Gibbs-White’s goal – Forest’s second. “How has Vicario not saved that? It was right at him”, said Jaybacon31 on X, which was just one of many jibes posted online.

Palace star Henderson, 29, formerly of Manchester United, has been heavily linked with a switch to Hotspur Way in recent weeks.

As per a report from The Daily Mail, Henderson is ‘under consideration’ by Spurs, with his ‘leadership and experience’ cited as reasons for their interest.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham planning to replace Vicario

The report claims that Henderson would be ‘more’ expensive than other Spurs targets, which is likely the case given he’s contracted with Palace until 2028 and they won’t want to lose him.

But his quality is undeniable, so he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Another option who we understand is on Tottenham’s shortlist is Lens keeper Robin Risser, as Bailey revelaed in his report last month.

The 21-year-old has conceded just 24 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens this term and has also kept 10 clean sheets, and is a key reason why they sit second in the table, just one point behind PSG.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have also been monitoring the Frenchman closely in recent weeks, underlining the level of interest from the Premier League.

With several top clubs across Europe also tracking Risser’s progress, Spurs may need to act decisively if they are to secure one of the continent’s hottest goalkeeping prospects.

And of course, should Tottenham be relegated to the Championship, they would stand little chance of signing top stars like Henderson or Risser – another reason why it is so important for them to turn things around.

Latest Tottenham move: Wing-back wanted / Pochettino return claims

Meanwhile, Tottenham are continuing their hunt for a new permanent manager for next season, and the name on everyone’s lips is ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And now, a well-connected insider has claimed the United States head coach would ‘100 per cent’ come back to Spurs – and would be interested even if they are relegated to the Championship.

Of course, a Pochettino return could depend on whether Tottenham bring in a new manager on a long-term contract before the end of this season.

In other news, reports claim that Tottenham have ‘made contact’ over a potential move for Sporting CP left wing-back Maxi Araujo.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Uruguayan international, who has an €80million release clause in his contract.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.