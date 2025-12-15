Sources have revealed Inter Milan’s stance on signing Guglielmo Vicario in the summer of 2026, as the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper is hammered in the Italian media for his performance against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Tottenham suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Forest in the Premier League at the weekend, with Vicario having yet another disappointing game. The Italy international goalkeeper was at fault for both Callum Hudson-Odoi’s goals.

Vicario’s poor pass to Archie Gray allowed Ibrahim Sangare to pinch the ball on the edge of the area and tee up Hudson-Odoi in the 28th minute.

Then five minutes into the second half, Hudson-Odoi’s cross from the left sailed over the 29-year-old goalkeeper.

It was yet another poor performance from Vicario, who was booed by Spurs fans after his mistake against Fulham in November, and with serious question marks now growing over his Spurs future.

We understand that Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is on Tottenham’s radar, while Vicario is a player that Inter Milan are looking at signing next summer to replace Yann Sommer, who is 36 now and is out of contract at the Italian giants at the end of the season.

When asked about Inter’s desire to sign Vicario from Tottenham and Spurs’ interest in Trafford, transfer correspondent Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “There are a lot of assumptions being made around the Trafford situation at the moment, and it’s important to remember that he is Man City’s back-up keeper, and that is a genuine role of importance in the squad.

“They want someone of his level available to step up when needed, and they face a congested second half of the season if things continue to develop positively.

“Trafford was always warned he would not be guaranteed as number one, but obviously, he did not realise that Donnarumma was going to be signed.

“I do not think City automatically just let him leave because he would like more game time. They haven’t made that decision yet to let him go, as far as I have been told.

“I also don’t think it’s as nailed on that he is Tottenham’s next goalkeeper, as is being reported by some.

“Spurs initially began their search for a goalkeeper in October when I reported how they were beginning the process of identifying potential options. At that moment, it was for someone to challenge Vicario, not replace him.

“They are now two months down the line from that moment, and Trafford is not the only goalkeeper they are looking at – he is just the most obvious one from within the Premier League that could be attainable.

“As for Inter’s interest in Vicario, that is also complicated.

“So far, Tottenham have not had any contact from Inter, so there has been no decision for them to make in terms of any price guideline for them to set.

“What we do know is that Inter are not looking to spend big money on a keeper – so if they make an offer for him, I don’t even know if it would be that tempting to cash in.

“You are probably looking at an offer of around £15-20million (up to €23m, $27m). It’s going to be a similar number to the figure they signed him for.”

Inter Milan warned against signing Guglielmo Vicario

Vicario’s performance against Forest has been criticised in the Italian media as well, with TuttoMercatoWeb noting ‘the negative spiral’ of the goalkeeper and underlining the ‘serious mistakes’ he made.

The report noted: ‘The Tottenham goalkeeper, already under fire after the 2-1 defeat against Fulham for some significant mistakes, once again found himself in the whirlwind of less than pleasant judgments shortly before Christmas’.

The headline in the report was damning, too.

It read: ‘Vicario, Christmas is a bitter one: another blunder against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham sinks’.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, too, laid into Vicario for his mistake against Forest and for blaming Gray for Hudson-Odoi’s first goal.

The former Liverpool defender said on Sky Sports Extra Time: “It’s not just a keeper playing out. It’s a keeper on his weak foot. Typical Vicario, he is always blaming someone else.

“Every time I see a goal go in, he throws his arms at someone else. He seems to do it a lot, and he did it again today.

“We can talk about young Archie Gray in midfield, but I’m putting this on the goalkeeper.

“Archie Gray could do a lot better, of course, he could, but what the lad does initially is he is trying to help someone who doesn’t actually need help.

“The goalkeeper doesn’t actually need any help because the ball should go out wide to his player. I don’t know what the problem is. There is no real pressure on it.”

Carragher continued: “But what Vicario does instead of passing with his right foot to Van de Ven on his left foot, he then takes the ball on his left foot and tries to play a little dinky pass here.

“The point I am trying to make about being on your weak foot as a goalkeeper is, there is a reason you’re in goal for one – you are probably not going to be amazing with your feet – but on your weak foot you are trying to be intricate and trying to pass it to a certain player’s foot.

“Archie Gray can play with both feet, but he is predominantly right-footed – (and) he plays it to his left foot.

“Could his (Gray’s) control be slightly better? Of course it could, but for me that is on the goalkeeper. It’s a horrible ball to deal with.

“Credit for the pressing, you think of Sean Dyche, you think of Nottingham Forest getting after the opposition players, and they do really well.

“But talking about the left foot pass. It’s not a great pass, it’s bobbled in because it’s on his weak foot, so that bobbling bouncing pass into Gray, on his weak foot as well – yes, control should be a little bit tighter – but even if his control was right, Sangare would still be on top of him.

“I’m laying all the blame on the goalkeeper, I am.”

Even before Vicario’s mistake against Forest on Sunday, Inter were warned not to move for the goalkeeper because he is not top-class.

Former Inter goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca told L’Interista on December 13: “He’s a very good goalkeeper, the second-choice player for our national team, he has experience in Italy and the Premier League. Not a little, but…”

Pagliuca added: “I don’t see him as a top-class player yet. I repeat, he’s already experienced because he’s been between the posts for a while and he’s 29, but he doesn’t strike me as a top player.”

