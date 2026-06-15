Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their summer squad overhaul and, while much of the focus has been on new signings and contract renewals, TEAMtalk understands the club are also working hard behind the scenes to secure a departure for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italy international’s future has been the subject of increasing speculation in recent months, and sources have confirmed that Tottenham are actively exploring options for the 29-year-old as Roberto De Zerbi reshapes his squad.

Inter Milan were among the clubs closest to securing Vicario earlier this summer.

TEAMtalk understands discussions progressed significantly, but the Serie A giants ultimately backed away from a move after deciding to promote Josep Martinez to the role of first-choice goalkeeper.

Inter are now focusing on signing a deputy rather than a starter and have ongoing talks with Lazio regarding Ivan Provedel.

While sources indicate Inter remain admirers of Vicario, the financial outlay required for the Tottenham goalkeeper is considered too high for a player who would not be guaranteed a starting position.

That has opened the door for other Italian clubs, and TEAMtalk can reveal that both Juventus and Napoli have shown concrete interest in Vicario and have made enquiries regarding the conditions of a potential transfer.

Juventus are actively searching for a new number one after failing to secure their preferred target.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Turin giants had reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker over personal terms. However, the move collapsed after Liverpool made it clear they would not sanction the Brazilian’s departure.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez has also been discussed internally, but his salary expectations are understood to be even higher than Alisson’s, making a deal increasingly difficult to complete.

As a result, Vicario has moved firmly into Juventus’ thinking.

The goalkeeper’s representatives have already made it known that a move to Turin would be extremely attractive to the player, who is keen to return to Serie A at the right club.

However, Juventus are no longer alone in the race as Napoli have emerged as serious contenders and TEAMtalk understands contacts have already taken place as the reigning Italian champions prepare for significant changes between the posts.

Sources indicate Napoli are ready to move on from both Alex Meret and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic this summer, with Vicario viewed as a strong candidate to become the club’s next long-term number one.

And once his sale is finalised, Spurs will pursue their quest to bring in a replacement and, while a number of options have been discussed, sources understand there is one player in particular that De Zerbi is keen on…

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De Zerbi wants Verbruggen to replace Vicario in goal – here’s why

The growing interest from Italy is exactly the scenario Tottenham had hoped for, and TEAMtalk understands Spurs are actively planning for life without Vicario as De Zerbi evaluates his goalkeeping options ahead of the new campaign.

The Italian coach was encouraged by the performances of Antonin Kinsky, who successfully re-established himself within the squad last season and remains highly regarded internally.

Nevertheless, sources indicate De Zerbi wants an upgrade in the position if the right opportunity presents itself.

One player we can confirm remains very high on Tottenham’s wishlist is Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi would welcome the chance to reunite with the Netherlands’ World Cup star following their successful spell together on the south coast, with the Italian viewing him as both an ideal fit for the style of football he wants Spurs to play and as a proven performer at Premier League level.

Whether Tottenham can secure a deal for Verbruggen remains to be seen – and they are looking at other options, including James Trafford this summer.

Benfica’s Anatoliy Trubin has also been touted as an option, though sources are yet to confirm if reported interest from Spurs is indeed genuine.

But what we can say with increasing clarity is that Vicario’s future is likely to be away from North London, and the 29-year-old looks highly likely to have played his final game for the club, and will return to his homeland after three seasons and 117 appearances during a largely turbulent time in N17.

De Zerbi is also keen to add another wide attacker to his ranks this summer. While Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has been touted as a £60m target, those links have since been played down and branded as ‘nonsense’ in an effort to accelerate a planned raid on Manchester City for an alternative.

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