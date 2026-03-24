Gus Poyet has publicly said that he is ready to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur right now, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Spurs owners, ENIC, have two other candidates in mind to replace Igor Tudor.

Tudor was appointed the Tottenham manager on an interim basis until the end of the season only in February, following the departure of Thomas Frank.

However, the days of the former Juventus manager at Tottenham are numbered, with the team already out of the Champions League and sitting just one place above the Premier League bottom three.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has exclusively broken the news that Tudor will leave Tottenham ‘by mutual consent’.

Sources have told us that Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham has held talks with other members of the hierarchy, and the decision has been made to relieve Tudor of his duties.

We also understand that Tudor himself is ready to leave Tottenham following the recent passing away of his father, Mario.

It is only a matter of time before a parting of the ways is announced, and Gus Poyet is ready to step in for Tudor.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder has openly said that should Spurs owners, ENIC, knock on his door, then he would take charge of the first team.

The 58-year-old former Uruguay international managed Brighton and Hove Albion and Sunderland in England.

Poyet was last in charge of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea in 2025.

When asked if he could go to Tottenham now if ENIC approach him, Poyet said on talkSPORT (11:49am, March 24, 2026): “I can’t say no, and I have to trust my ability, I have no doubt. But listen, me, I like when the clubs, they support the coach. I like it.”

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Tottenham eye Adi Hutter and Chris Hughton – sources

While Poyet may want to take charge of Spurs, we understand that the Uruguayan is not among the candidates that the Premier League club are keen on.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that former AS Monaco boss Adi Hutter and ex-Tottenham defender Chris Hughton are ‘under strong consideration’ at Tottenham.

Hutter has not managed in England, while Hughton was last in charge of any team back in 2024 when he was the Ghana head coach.

Hughton, though, has been the interim manager of Tottenham before and knows English football inside out.

We understand that Tottenham have also discussed the potential appointment of Tim Sherwood or Ryan Mason in an interim role until the end of the season.

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Latest Tottenham news: Man Utd raid, De Zerbi blow

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, about Man Utd’s plan to sign a Tottenham midfielder for a cut-price fee, should the north London club get relegated to the Championship.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the chances of Roberto De Zerbi taking charge of Tottenham now.

And finally, Rangers manager Danny Rohl has dropped a big hint on whether Mikey Moore could extend his loan spell, with the youngster having joined the Gers on a temporary basis from Tottenham last summer.