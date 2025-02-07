Tottenham players and manager Ange Postecoglou were ripped to shreds by pundits and fans alike after a disastrous Carabao Cup semi-final exit at the hands of a rampant Liverpool, as their nightmare season continues.

Leading 1-0 from the first and giving supporters of the club hope that their first silverware in 17 years was a distinct possibility, Spurs never even put up a fight as they were completely outclassed by a Liverpool team that clearly wanted it more under Arne Slot.

Goals from Cody Gakpo, a Mo Salah penalty, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk consigned the north London outfit to a 4-1 aggregate defeat in a game where they failed to have a single shot on target for the first time ever under Postecoglou.

Richarlison also added to their injury woes as he limped off in the first half, but it was the manner of the defeat that left pundits and fans stunned and the players, along with Postecoglou, being taken to task.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the non-contest, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp said: “From Liverpool’s perspective, it was fantastic. The way they got after Tottenham, they suffocated Tottenham, they set such a high tempo, never let them get out, never let them feel comfortable.

“From Tottenham’s perspective, I cannot remember a team in my lifetime go down with less of a fight than they did today.

“Not having one shot on target in a semi-final second leg, when you’re trying to do something, trying to change the course of your history. I feel sorry for those young players.

“I think Djed Spence played 14 different positions tonight, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“These young players, you’re meant to protect them. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, they’re young men and they’re trying their best.

“But I’d look at the experienced players to lead today and make sure they set the right tempo today. They didn’t do that one bit.

“There have been some lows. Palace, Everton, Ipswich… but when you look at that scoreline, it’s just horrendous.”

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson echoed Redknapp’s comments and admitted the performance was especially ‘damaging’ for an already under-pressure Postecoglou.

Dawson said: “Really, really damaging, that performance. I knew it was going to be a tough task. Did I expect it to be like that? No, I thought there would be more of a fight from those players.

“First leg, you come here 1-0 up and it was going to be backs up against the wall.

“They go behind in the first half and they didn’t show any character in possession, out of possession, desire to keep the ball out the back of the net.

“To come here and get beaten 4-0 without a fight, without a shot on target, it’s damaging.”

READ MORE ➡️ Harry Kane transfer ‘priority’ revealed as report clarifies Tottenham chances of re-signing England captain

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham in talks over blockbuster deal for ‘incredible’ winger as Daniel Levy eyes transfer coup

Tottenham fans vent their fury

Spurs fans were not holding back in their evaluation on the performance and what that might now mean for Postecoglou, despite the ongoing injury crisis.

Writing on reddit, Swag_Daddy_K simply stated: ‘Outcoached. Outclassed. Outworked.’

User anonshgze added: ‘Ange masterclass losing on purpose so he doesn’t get sacked before a league cup final like Mourinho did.’

Another user, Guypar1997 wrote: ‘I’ve been a fan for 10 years, this is the first time I’ve closed my tv before the game was over. I have no words, just sad about the state of the club right now.’

Rigbins added: ‘I wouldn’t have minded losing tonight, considering the circumstances. To be as gutless as that is inexcusable’, while AestheteAndy stated: ‘Dreadful. Thought mateball was meant to be about passion and vibes in these moments, not utter flaccidity and cowardice. Pathetic performance.’

One player in particular came in for plenty of stick, with Bissouma heavily criticised for his role in gifting Liverpool their opening goal and setting them on their way to a rout, while skipper Son Heung-min was also not spared.

User hugeproblemo added: ‘We had a solid game plan and Biss blew it up when he gave the ball away as we were counter-attacking. Maybe this game ends differently if we go into the half 0-0.’

Zyaru also wrote: ‘I’d happily never, ever, EVER see Bissouma put on a Tottenham shirt again.’

RedditTaughtMe2 stated: ‘Son looked defeated. He looked like a man ready to hand in his resignation papers.’

Big_AngeBosstecoglou added: ‘Our senior players let us down tonight. Son, Bissouma, Davies, Bentancur… How can we expect this team to perform when the spine is so weak? Both mentally and physically.’

IN FOCUS – How long do you think it’ll be before Tottenham sack Ange Postecoglou?