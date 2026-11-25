Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has made a call on his future, with his preference revealed amid interest from Tottenham, according to a report.

Spurs have a wealth of midfield options, with some top players now in the middle of the park. Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall are among their best options in the midfield.

Tottenham might not need to add there, especially after spending £175million on the former pair, but the potential of a free transfer has roused them of late.

Indeed, it was reported of late that Spurs were eyeing Inter’s Calhanoglu, with his contract coming to an end in the summer and uncertainty over whether he’d sign a new one.

Per a fresh report, the midfielder has made his mind up on his future.

Football Insider states the Turkish international ‘would prefer to stay’ at Inter in the summer, with preliminary talks ongoing over a new deal.

Those talks have not stopped interest from Tottenham and other clubs, and though staying at Inter is the ‘first choice,’ Spurs and other clubs are waiting to see what comes of the talks.

The north London club are not prepared to pay a fee for 32-year-old Calhanoglu, and their chance of getting him will pass them by if he pens new terms.

READ MORE: Tottenham star’s agent drops emphatic January exit hint – ‘really likes the idea’

Hakan Calhanoglu talks could fail

The recent report detailing Tottenham interest suggested talks between Inter and their midfield star could fail.

Indeed, it was said that Inter were planning to lower the salaries of every player over the age of 30, and Calhanoglu will be 33 by the end of the campaign.

As a result, the Italian giants want to drop his base wage from €6.5million (£5.4m) per year to just €5million (£4.2m), expecting bonuses to bump it back up near the original sum.

It was suggested that an agreement might not be reached as a result of that. That report also suggested that the Turkish international was ‘prioritising’ Inter, where he’s played more games than any other club in his career.

But Tottenham are among a number of clubs waiting to see if his contract is indeed going to be renewed.

Alongside Spurs are Juventus, Como and Galatasaray.

The Turkish side are believed to be able to pay large sums and could be in a good spot should Inter fail to keep Calhanoglu happy.