Tottenham handed Van de Ven injury update after suffering freak blow; Porro return news

Tottenham look to have avoided a defensive injury crisis ahead of Saturday’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, despite Micky van de Ven being forced off while playing for the Netherlands on Sunday evening.

The Spurs skipper left the pitch late on as his side beat Serbia in a Nations League Group A2 clash in Belgrade, having had his left hand accidentally stepped on by home striker Luka Jovic.

Van de Ven initially had two of his fingers strapped up and continued in the game before later departing, leaving the Netherlands to finish the match with 10 men after they had already used all of their substitutes.

There were certainly some concerns for Tottenham ahead of the return of the Premier League this weekend, with the north London outfit on the hunt for their first league win of the campaign to haul them off the bottom of the table.

Spurs are already without right-back Pedro Porro for the game at Old Trafford due to a hamstring injury that saw him withdraw from the Spain squad, while Van de ven’s centre-back partner Jan Paul van Hecke left the Dutch camp early last week due to a foot issue sustained in their first match against Serbia.

However, fears that Van de Ven could be sidelined look to have been allayed by new Netherlands boss Xavi, after he spoke at the post-match press conference in Serbia.

“He’s ok, he felt dizzy because he suffered with his finger. It’s not a big injury,” the Spaniard said.

Van de Ven would have been returning to Tottenham now anyway, with the Netherlands having played all four of their Nations League fixtures during this window.

He will now be further assessed by Spurs’ medical staff, in the hope that he should be good to go for the trip to United.

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Porro on track for Chelsea clash

Meanwhile, Porro is still pushing to return for the home clash with Coventry City on October 19, although the trip to Chelsea five days later remains more likely.

Pedro Porro withdrew from Spain’s squad after picking up a hamstring injury against Aston Villa prior to the international break.

The right-back lasted just 19 minutes of the loss to Unai Emery’s men on September 19 before being forced off, with reports at the time claiming he would be out for a month.

He has spent the international break working with specialist medical coaches in Spain, rather than at Tottenham’s medical facility, as he bids to build his fitness back up ahead of a likely return at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Spurs also remain without Chelsea loanee Mykhailo Mudryk at present due to an ankle injury suffered in training last month, while long-term absentees Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are still recovering from ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments sustained last season.

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Dejan Kulusevski has not played for the club since May 2025 due to a serious kneecap injury, but has been back in first-team training over the last couple of weeks after a minor setback.

Indeed, there is hope that the Sweded could also be back in action before the end of the month.